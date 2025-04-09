76ers vs. Wizards Predictions: Odds, expert picks, predictions, recent stats, trends for April 9

It’s Wednesday, April 9, and the Philadelphia 76ers (23-56) and Washington Wizards (17-62) are all set to square off from Capital One Arena in Washington.

The 76ers are currently 11-29 on the road with a point differential of -6, while the Wizards have a 3-7 record in their last ten games at home. The season series is split 1-1 with the Wizards winning the most recent matchup in Philly, 119-114 on March 26.

Philadelphia has lost 12 straight games, while Washington has dropped three straight and six of the past seven.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch 76ers vs. Wizards live today

Date: Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Capital One Arena

City: Washington, DC

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for 76ers vs. Wizards

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Odds: 76ers (-117), Wizards (-102)

Spread: 76ers -1.5

Over/Under: 227 points

That gives the 76ers an implied team point total of 113.9, and the Wizards 113.12.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s 76ers vs. Wizards game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the 76ers ML versus the Wizards:

“The last time these teams met on March 26, the Wizards won 119-114. Since then, Washington has gone 1-6 but did win another game. For the 76ers, this team is on a 12-game losing streak and tonight is the best chance they have at a win before the season concludes with home games versus Atlanta and Chicago. This is a 76ers ML or pass spot, but you could get Philly with a few possessions if you live bet and they fall behind early.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s 76ers & Wizards game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Philadelphia 76ers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia 76ers at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 227.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of 76ers vs. Wizards on Wednesday

The 76ers have lost 18 of their last 20 games on the road

The Wizards’ last 3 home games have stayed under the Total

The Wizards are 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 home games

The Wizards have lost 10 of their last 12 games

