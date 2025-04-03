Bucks vs. 76ers Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 3

It’s Thursday, April 3, and the Milwaukee Bucks (41-34) and Philadelphia 76ers (23-53) are all set to square off from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The Bucks are currently 16-20 on the road with a point differential of 2, while the 76ers have a 2-8 record in their last ten games at home. Milwaukee won all three meetings versus Philly this season by at least eight points.

Philadelphia has lost nine consecutive games, while Milwaukee snapped a four-game losing streak with a 10-point win over Phoenix.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Bucks vs. 76ers live today

Date: Thursday, April 3, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Wells Fargo Center

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming:

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Bucks vs. 76ers

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Odds: Bucks (-606), 76ers (+445)

Spread: Bucks -11.5

Over/Under: 225 points

That gives the Bucks an implied team point total of 117.44, and the 76ers 111.44.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Bucks vs. 76ers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Bucks to cover:

“The Bucks got a much-needed 10-point win over the Suns to break a four-game losing streak. Of the remaining schedule, this is the most winnable game outside of a road game at New Orleans. The 76ers have dropped nine straight games and I don’t see that changing here after three straight double-digit losses. It’s Bucks or pass.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Bucks & 76ers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Philadelphia 76ers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia 76ers at +11.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 225.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions pagefrom NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Bucks vs. 76ers on Thursday

The Bucks have lost 20 of their 36 road games this season

The Under is 7-3 in the Bucks’ last 10 road games

The Bucks have covered in 7 of their last 8 road games

The Bucks are 1-4 in their last 5 games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

