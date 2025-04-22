Bucks vs. Pacers Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 22

It’s Tuesday, April 22, and the Milwaukee Bucks (48-34) and Indiana Pacers (50-32) are all set to square off from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round.

Indiana took Game 117-98 behind a massive 34-18 second quarter that Milwaukee couldn’t recover from. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the game with 36 points, but it wasn’t enough, while Pascal Sikam recorded 25 points and Tyrese Haliburton double-doubled (10 points, 12 assists). Damian Lillard could make a return for Game 2 and if so, this series will get a lot more interesting.

The Bucks are currently 20-20 on the road with a point differential of 2, while the Pacers have an 8-2 record in their last ten games at home. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Bucks vs. Pacers live today

Date: Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

City: Indianapolis, IN

Network/Streaming: NBA TV

Game odds for Bucks vs. Pacers

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Odds: Bucks (+159), Pacers (-191)

Spread: Pacers -4.5

Over/Under: 228 points

That gives the Bucks an implied team point total of 113.13, and the Pacers 115.48.

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Bucks vs. Pacers game

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Bucks first-half spread:

“Indiana led 33-25 at the end of the first quarter and 67-43 at halftime of Game 1, so the focus for Milwaukee will be start faster and stronger in Game 2 in order to tie up the series and go back to Milwaukee for Game 3. Giannis did all he could and if Lillard is ruled in, then I will love the chance for a more competitive first-half in Game 2. Indiana was also a -6 to -6.5 point favorite in Game 1 and now are -4.5 point favorites for Game 2 despite winning by 19 points. That points to the zig-zag theory and play on Milwaukee. I will back the Bucks early at +2.5 on the first-half spread and lean them on the full game ML.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Bucks & Pacers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Indiana Pacers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Milwaukee Bucks at +4.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 228.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Bucks vs. Pacers on Tuesday

The Pacers have won their last 3 matchups against divisional opponents

The Under is 22-19 in the Bucks’ road games this season

The Bucks have covered the Spread in 4 of their last 5 matchups against Eastern Conference Central Division opponents

