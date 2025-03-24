Bucks vs. Suns Predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends, best bets for March 24

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks (40-30) and Phoenix Suns (34-37) are all set to square off from Footprint Center in Phoenix.

The Bucks are fifth in the Western Conference and have won back-to-back games. The Suns are silently putting together a good stretch of games. They have won six of their last 10 games and are on a three-game winning streak.

The Bucks are currently 16-18 on the road with a point differential of 2, while the Suns have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Bucks vs. Suns live today



Date: Monday, March 24, 2025

Monday, March 24, 2025 Time: 6:00PM EST

6:00PM EST Site: Footprint Center

Footprint Center City: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Bucks vs. Suns

The latest odds as of Monday:



Odds: Bucks (+125), Suns (-149)

Spread: Suns -3

Over/Under: 226 points

That gives the Bucks an implied team point total of 112.33, and the Suns 113.9.



Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Bucks vs. Suns game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is leaning towards Milwaukee Bucks +3.5...

Thomas: “The Suns are playing great basketball right now, which gives us the perfect sell high situation for them.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Bucks & Suns game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Phoenix Suns on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Phoenix Suns on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Milwaukee Bucks at +3.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Milwaukee Bucks at +3. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 226.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Bucks vs. Suns on Monday



The Suns have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Eastern Conference Central Division teams

The average total game score (231.0) in the Suns’ last 10 home games is over the Total for this game (224.8)

The Suns have covered in their last 5 home games

The Suns have won 6 of their last 7 games at home



