Celtics vs. Suns Predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends, best bets for March 26

Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns Preview

The Boston Celtics (53-19) and Phoenix Suns (35-37) are all set to square off from Footprint Center in Phoenix.

Jayson Tatum will be out of the game tonight after injuring his ankle earlier in the week against the Kings.

The Celtics are on a six-game winning streak. The Suns are on a winning streak of their own. They have won four straight, and six of their last 10.

The Celtics are currently 29-7 on the road with a point differential of 9, while the Suns have a 7-3 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Celtics vs. Suns live today



Date: Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Wednesday, March 26, 2025 Time: 10:00PM EST

10:00PM EST Site: Footprint Center

Footprint Center City: Phoenix, AZ

Game odds for Celtics vs. Suns

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Odds: Celtics (-154), Suns (+129)

Spread: Celtics -3.5

Over/Under: 224 points

That gives the Celtics an implied team point total of 113.06, and the Suns 111.24.



Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Celtics vs. Suns game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is leaning towards Celtics -5…

Thomas: “It’s hard to stop this train. The Celtics have been rolling. They are a team that’s more than just Jayson Tatum. Jaylon Brown will step up now. They are also very deep and play great defense.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Celtics & Suns game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Boston Celtics on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Phoenix Suns at +3.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 224.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Celtics vs. Suns on Wednesday



The Celtics have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Western Conference Pacific Division teams

The Suns’ average game score this season (230.2) is over the current Total for this game (220.5)

The Celtics have covered the Spread in 7 of their last 10 road games

The Suns have lost 4 of their last 5 games against teams with winning records



