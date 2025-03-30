Clippers vs. Cavaliers Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends, and best bets for March 30

It’s Sunday, March 30, and the Los Angeles Clippers (42-31) and Cleveland Cavaliers (59-15) are all set to square off from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

The Clippers are currently 17-20 on the road with a point differential of 4, while the Cavaliers have an 8-2 record in their last ten games at home. These squads met on March 18 and the Clippers won 132-119 in the only matchup of the season.

Cleveland is coming off a loss against Detroit, which snapped a three-game winning streak, while Los Angeles won the past two and seven of the previous eight games.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Clippers vs. Cavaliers live today

Date: Sunday, March 30, 2025

Time: 3:30PM EST

Site: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

City: Cleveland, OH

Network/Streaming:

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Clippers vs. Cavaliers

The latest odds as of Sunday:

Odds: Clippers (+205), Cavaliers (-250)

Spread: Cavaliers -6

Over/Under: 231 points

That gives the Clippers an implied team point total of 114.52, and the Cavaliers 117.64.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Clippers vs. Cavaliers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans Evan Mobley to go Over his 2.5 blocks and steals prop:

“At +120 odds, I lean Evan Mobley to go Over his 2.5 blocks and steals prop versus the Clippers. Mobley is in a neck-and-neck race for Defensive Player of the Year against Draymond Green and I think it’s Mobley’s award to lose, which is currently trending that way. Despite money coming in on Green and nothing but support for the guy chirping for the award, Mobley has recorded four straight games with two-plus blocks and has 12 combined steals and blocks in that span. For +100 or better value, I think Mobley Over his steals and blocks (stocks) is a fun prop to play down the stretch of the regular season.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Clippers & Cavaliers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Clippers at +6.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 231.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions pagefrom NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Clippers vs. Cavaliers on Sunday

The Clippers have won 4 straight road games

Each of the Cavaliers’ last 4 home games against the Clippers have gone over the Total

The Clippers have failed to cover in 21 of their 37 road games this season

The Clippers are 16-20 on the road this season but have won their last 3 games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

