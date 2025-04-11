Clippers vs. Kings Predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 11

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Sacramento Kings Preview

The Los Angeles Clippers (48-32) and Sacramento Kings (39-41) are all set to square off from Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

The Clippers are not safe from the play-in just yet. If they win their next two, they will be inside the top six. Their highest finish is No. 3, while No. 8 is the lowest.

If the Kings win one of their two remaining games, they are locked into the play-in regardless ofthe results.

The Clippers are currently 18-21 on the road with a point differential of 5, while the Kings have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home.

Game details & how to watch Clippers vs. Kings live today



Date: Friday, April 11, 2025

Friday, April 11, 2025 Time: 10:00PM EST

10:00PM EST Site: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center City: Sacramento, CA

Game odds for Clippers vs. Kings

The latest odds as of Friday:



Odds: Clippers (-249), Kings (+203)

Spread: Clippers -6

Over/Under: 226 points

That gives the Clippers an implied team point total of 115.14, and the Kings 112.01.



Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Clippers vs. Kings game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is leaning towards Kawhi Leonard over 6.5 rebounds…

Thomas: “Coming off a double double against the Rockets, I expect the claw to continue to grab the boards for his squad. He’s averaging 7.2 rebounds per game. With Ivica Zubac in a tough matchup against Domantas Sabonis, there will have to be another player grabbing the boards for the Clippers.”

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Clippers on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Clippers on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Sacramento Kings at +6.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Sacramento Kings at +6. Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 226.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Clippers vs. Kings on Friday



The Clippers have won 4 of their last 5 away games against teams with losing records

The Over is 9-5 in the Kings’ divisional matchups this season

The Clippers have failed to cover in 6 straight matchups against divisional opponents

The Kings have won 12 of their last 20 home games



