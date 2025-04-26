Knicks vs. Pistons Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 27

On Sunday, April 27, the New York Knicks (51-31) and Detroit Pistons (44-38) are all set to square off from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference first round.

New York stole Game 3 in Detroit, 118-116, behind a combined 61 points from Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson and 20 or more points from four starters. Cade Cunningham double-doubled with 24 points and 11 assists for the Pistons, while Malik Beasley dropped 24 points and the bench combined for 40 points.

The Knicks are currently 24-17 on the road with a point differential of 4, while the Pistons have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Knicks vs. Pistons live today

Date: Sunday, April 27, 2025

Time: 1:00 PM EST

Site: Little Caesars Arena

City: Detroit, MI

Network/Streaming: ABC / ESPN

Game odds for Knicks vs. Pistons

The latest odds as of Sunday:

Odds: Knicks (+109), Pistons (-130)

Spread: Pistons -2

Over/Under: 217 points

That gives the Knicks an implied team point total of 108.02, and the Pistons 109.07.

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Knicks vs. Pistons game

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans Jalen Brunson’s point prop and the Knicks +2:

“The Knicks took the pivotal Game 3 that can really swing a series, so the momentum is certainly in their favor. Jalen Brunson, the Clutch Player of the Year, had another heroic effort as Batman (Brunson, 30 points) and Robin (KAT, 31 points) closed the game for New York. I can’t expect KAT to have another massive performance, but there’s no reason why Brunson can’t after 34, 37, and 30 points in the series thus far — Over 29.5 points looks good for Brunson and if the Knicks win here, they can close it out at home in five games, so I lean the Knicks +2 and ML (+110).

If you have the series correct score market — I like the value on the series to end in 5 (+185) more than the Knicks ML here (+110) because they would be laying at least -7.5 at home in Game 5 up 3-1.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Knicks & Pistons game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Knicks at +2.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 217.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Knicks vs. Pistons on Sunday

In 3 wins against the Pistons this season the Knicks’ average winning margin is +14.3

The Over is 29-26 in the Pistons’ matchups against Eastern Conference teams this season

The Pistons have covered in 15 of their 21 matchups against Eastern Conference Atlantic Division teams this season

