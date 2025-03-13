Nets vs. Bulls Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 13

It’s Thursday, March 13, and the Brooklyn Nets (22-43) and Chicago Bulls (27-38) are all set to square off from United Center in Chicago.

The Nets are currently 12-22 on the road with a point differential of -6, while the Bulls have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home. This is the third and final meeting of the season as both teams split going 1-0 at home. Chicago won by 26 points and Brooklyn by 8.

Chicago enters on a three-game winning streak, which is tied for the longest of the season for the Bulls. Brooklyn is 1-8 over the last nine games and this is the third game in four days after facing the Lakers and Cavaliers.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Nets vs. Bulls live today

Date: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: United Center

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Nets vs. Bulls

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Odds: Nets (+124), Bulls (-148)

Spread: Bulls -3

Over/Under: 228 points

That gives the Nets an implied team point total of 113.33, and the Bulls 114.9.

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Nets vs. Bulls game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Bulls ML against the Nets:

“As a Bulls fan, I am always optimistic about spots for them to win, but the market is pretty telling in making them the favorite. Brooklyn is coming off a win over the Lakers and a five-point loss to the Cavaliers, so on paper, be should run to the window on this Nets team. However, it’s the third game in four days and this is a less exciting matchup with a Bulls team that likes to run, especially in front of the home crowd. I lean the Bulls here and think they could earn their fourth-straight win.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Nets & Bulls game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Chicago Bulls on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Brooklyn Nets at +3.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 228.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Nets vs. Bulls on Thursday

The Bulls have a 27-38 record but are on a 3-game winning streak

Each of the Bulls’ last 4 home games against the Nets have stayed under the Total

The Bulls have covered in 4 of their last 5 home games

The Bulls have won 3 straight games, while the Nets have suffered 5 road losses in a row

