Nets vs. Thunder prediction: Odds, expert picks, recent trends, and stats for January 19

It’s Sunday, January 19, and the Brooklyn Nets (14-28) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (34-7) are all set to square off from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

This is the last game in a 6-game road trip for the Nets. Thus far they are 1-4 on the trip. Friday night they lost to LeBron James and the Lakers by 1, 102-101, at crypto.com Arena. Meanwhile, the Thunder are looking to bounce back from a rare loss. Friday night they were shocked by the Mavericks in Dallas, 106-98. Shea Gilgeous-Alexander did not play in that game (right wrist sprain). Consider checking the lineups once they are announced if the MVP candidate’s availability weighs in your betting decision.

The Nets are currently 9-16 on the road with a point differential of -7, while the Thunder have a 10-0 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Nets vs. Thunder today

Date: Sunday, January 19, 2025

Sunday, January 19, 2025 Time: 7:00PM EST

7:00PM EST Site: Paycom Center

Paycom Center City: Oklahoma City, OK

Game odds for Nets vs. Thunder

The latest odds as of Sunday:



Odds: Nets (+900), Thunder (-1587)

Nets (+900), Thunder (-1587) Spread: Thunder -16.5

Thunder -16.5 Over/Under: 215 points

That gives the Nets an implied team point total of 106.68, and the Thunder 115.26.

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Nets vs. Thunder game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

The best bets our model is projecting for today’s Nets & Thunder game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Brooklyn Nets at +16.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Brooklyn Nets at +16. Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total OVER 215.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Nets vs. Thunder on Sunday

The Thunder are 4-1 in their last 5 games overall

The OVER is 7-3 in the Thunder’s last 10 games

The Thunder have covered in their last 10 games as a home favorite

The OVER is 7-3 in the Nets’ and the Thunder’s last 5 games combined

