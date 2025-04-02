Pistons vs. Thunder Predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and, best bets for April 2

Detroit Pistons vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Preview

The Detroit Pistons (42-33) and Oklahoma City Thunder (63-12) are all set to square off from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

The Pistons are having a great season. They are fifth in the Eastern Conference and just a few wins away from clinching a playoff berth. They have won six of their last 10 games and will be playing in the playoffs for the first time since the 2018-2019 season.

The Thunder have the best record in the NBA and continue to roll. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is on his way to his first league MVP.

The Pistons are currently 21-17 on the road with a point differential of 2, while the Thunder have a 8-2 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Pistons vs. Thunder live today



Date: Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Wednesday, April 2, 2025 Time: 9:30PM EST

9:30PM EST Site: Paycom Center

Paycom Center City: Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City, OK Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Pistons vs. Thunder

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Odds: Pistons (+715), Thunder (-1136)

Spread: Thunder -14.5

Over/Under: 231 points

That gives the Pistons an implied team point total of 114.61, and the Thunder 122.16.



Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Pistons vs. Thunder game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is leaning towards Thunder -13…

Thomas: “The Thunder get to play the shorthanded Pistons at home. They have covered in five straight, and continue to be the best team in the NBA. Without Cade Cunningham, the Pistons have an uphill battle just to cover the spread.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Pistons & Thunder game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Detroit Pistons at +14.5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Detroit Pistons at +14.5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 231.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Pistons vs. Thunder on Wednesday



The Thunder have won 5 straight home games

6 of the Pistons’ last 8 matchups with the Thunder have stayed under the Total

The Pistons have covered in 23 of their 38 road games this season

The Thunder have won 17 of their last 20 games at home



