Rockets vs. Thunder Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for March 3

Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Preview

The Houston Rockets (37-23) and Oklahoma City Thunder (49-11) are all set to square off from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

The last meeting between the two ended in a Rockets victory to the tune of 119-116. The Rockets are fifth in the West, while the Thunder are first.

The Tunder are on a three-game winning streak and have won eight of their last 10 games.

The Rockets are currently 17-12 on the road with a point differential of 4, while the Thunder have a 8-2 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Rockets vs. Thunder live today



Date: Monday, March 3, 2025

Monday, March 3, 2025 Time: 8:00PM EST

8:00PM EST Site: Paycom Center

Paycom Center City: Oklahoma City, OK

Game odds for Rockets vs. Thunder

The latest odds as of Monday:



Odds: Rockets (+458), Thunder (-629)

Spread: Thunder -11.5

Over/Under: 221 points

That gives the Rockets an implied team point total of 109.47, and the Thunder 115.46.



Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Rockets vs. Thunder game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Drew Dinsick (@Whale_Capper) is taking Houston +9…

Dinsick: “Hopeful that the Rockets are near full strength here to take advantage of the fatigued Thunder. Should be a competitive game either way considering the strong defensive matchups available for both teams here.”

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Oklahoma City Thunder on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Oklahoma City Thunder on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Houston Rockets at +11.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Houston Rockets at +11. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 221.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Rockets vs. Thunder on Monday



The Thunder are on a 3-game win streak

The Under has cashed in the Rockets’ last 3 games

The Rockets have failed to cover in their last 4 games on the road

The Thunder have won 12 of their last 15 games, while the Rockets have lost 6 straight on the road



