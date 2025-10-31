2025 Breeders Cup Classic Betting Preview: Odds, horses, jockeys, trainers, expert analysis and picks

The Breeders’ Cup is the richest weekend on the horse racing calendar with purses totaling more than $34 million for the 14 races. The weekend features the sport’s top trainers, jockeys, and thoroughbreds.

The Breeders’ Cup Classic is the highlight of the event with the richest purse in the sport at $7 million.

Pre-race favorite Sovereignty was scratched due to a fever, but the race still features an elite field of nine horse, eight of whom have won Grade 1 races.

While Triple Crown races are restricted to three-year-olds, the Breeders’ Cup Classic is open to thoroughbreds three years old and older. This year’s Classic features horses from 3-5 years old.

That is why this race can feature among others, last year’s Classic winner along with this year’s winner of the Preakness. Sierra Leone, Fierceness, and Forever Young finished 1-2-3 in last year’s Classic, and each is in the field in 2025 pitted against younger talent including Baeza and Journalism from this year’s Triple Crown races.

How to Watch the 2025 Breeders’ Cup Classic

Date: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Saturday, November 1, 2025 Post Time: 6:25P Eastern

6:25P Eastern Purse: $7 million

$7 million Distance: 1¼ miles

1¼ miles Site: Del Mar Thoroughbred Club

Del Mar Thoroughbred Club City: Del Mar, CA

Del Mar, CA TV/Streaming: NBC / Peacock

Weather forecast: Sunny, high of 71

NBC Betting Analyst and horse racing enthusiast Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) broke down the star-studded field.

“Despite the scratch of the pre-race favorite Sovereignty, this is still one of the best races of the last few years and in fact may be more compelling now that the top six choices are so close in terms of consistency and strength. The market will ultimately dictate the best value for this race but as we look at the Morning Line and trends it seems the bet will be on Sierra Leone at 7/2 to repeat as the BC Classic Champ considering he is the strongest closer in the field and can put together the best sustained closing kick. No real concern about a pace meltdown here and he will almost certainly have to catch and pass the pre-race favorite Fierceness in the stretch, but I think it will be deja vu all over again from last year with Sierra Leone over Fierceness in the exacta.”

2025 Breeders’ Cup Classic Full Field and Post Positions

The following is a snapshot of each horse in the field including their age, lineage, jockey, trainer, and a career note.

(Horses listed by Post Position)

#1 Fierceness (5-2) Age: 4 | Sire: City of Light

Jockey: John Velazquez | Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Career Note: Wins in 7 of 13 races last 3 years

#2 Baeza (10-1) Age: 3 | Sire: McKinzie

Jockey: Hector Berrios | Trainer: John A. Shirreffs

Career Note: Finished 3rd in the 2025 Kentucky

Derby and the Belmont Stakes

#3 Nevada Beach (20-1) Age: 3 | Sire: Omaha Beach

Jockey: Mike E. Smith | Trainer: Bob Baffert

Career Note: 1st in the Goodwood Stakes (G1)

#4 Contrary Thinking (50-1) Age: 5 | Sire: Into Mischief

Jockey: Florent Geroux | Trainer: Chad C. Brown

Career Note: Began racing as a 4-year-old

Has not finished Top 3 in only 2 Stakes races (G1)

#5 Forever Young (7-2) Age: 4 | Sire: Real Steel

Jockey: Ryusei Sakai | Trainer: Yoshito Yahagi

Career Note: 3rd in the 2024 Kentucky Derby

and 3rd in the 2024 Breeders’ Cup Classic

#6 Sovereignty (SCR) Age: 3 | Sire: Into Mischief

Jockey: NA | Trainer: William I. Mott

Career Note: Won 2025 Kentucky Derby

and 2025 Belmont Stakes

#7 Sierra Leone (7-2) Age: 4 | Sire: Gun Runner

Jockey: Flavien Prat | Trainer: Chad C. Brown

Career Note: Won the Breeders’ Cup Classic in 2024

Won the Eclipse Award in 2024

#8 Mindframe (6-1) Age: 4 | Sire: Constitution

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr. | Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Career Note: 2nd in 2024 Belmont

1st in 2025 Stephen Foster (beat Sierra Leone)

#9 Journalism (5-1) Age: 3 | Sire: Curlin

Jockey: Jose Ortiz | Trainer: Michael McCarthy

Career Note: Won 2025 Preakness

2nd at 2025 Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes



#10 Antiquarian (10-1) Age: 4 | Sire: Preservationist

Jockey: Luis Saez | Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher

Career Note: Won 2025 Jockey Gold Cup

Enjoy the weekend of racing on NBC/Peacock.