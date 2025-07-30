Blue Jays at Orioles Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 30

It’s Wednesday, July 30 and the Blue Jays (63-46) are in Baltimore to take on the Orioles (50-58). José Berríos is slated to take the mound for Toronto against Dean Kremer for Baltimore.

Baltimore goes for the four-game sweep over Toronto as the Blue Jays have now dropped four-consecutive games. The O’s on the other hand are winners of five straight. Baltimore has scored 30 runs to Toronto’s 10 over this three-game series.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Blue Jays at Orioles

Date: Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Time: 12:35PM EST

Site: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

City: Baltimore, MD

Network/Streaming: Sportsnet, MASN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Blue Jays at the Orioles

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: Blue Jays (-104), Orioles (-115)

Spread: Orioles 1.5

Total: 10.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Blue Jays at Orioles

Pitching matchup for July 30, 2025: José Berríos vs. Dean Kremer

Blue Jays: José Berríos, (7-4, 3.83 ERA)

Last outing: 3.00 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts Orioles: Dean Kremer, (8-7, 4.23 ERA)

Last outing: 7.50 ERA, 5 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Blue Jays and the Orioles

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Blue Jays and the Orioles:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Toronto Blue Jays on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Toronto Blue Jays at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 10.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Blue Jays at Orioles

The Blue Jays have won 4 of their last 5 series

The Over is 20-12-2 in the Blue Jays’ matchups against AL East teams this season

Toronto is 0-4 in the last four games

Baltimore is 5-0 in the past five games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: