Giants vs Brewers Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for June 1

The Brewers (35-21) host the Giants (23-36) for a four game series in Milwaukee. This is the first meeting of the season and it comes as a time where the Brewers have surged into first place for the NL Central.

Milwaukee is 5-1 in the last six games and coming off a 2-0 victory over Houston, which sealed a series win for the Brewers. Milwaukee went 19-7 in May as one of the hottest teams in the MLB. However, over the last five games, the Brewers are hitting .175 and the fewest hits (27).

The Giants broke their five-game losing streak with a 19-6 throbbing over the Rockies. Over the last 12 games, San Francisco is 3-9, but thanks to the previous game, the Giants offense ranks second-best in batting average (.288) and sixth-most runs scored (67). In that same span, the Giants’ pitching staff has a 5.78 ERA (29th) and a .280 OBA (28th).

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game details & how to watch Giants at Brewers



Date: Monday, June 1, 2026

Time: 7:40 PM EST

Site: American Family Field

City: Milwaukee, WI

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Giants at the Brewers

The latest odds as of Monday:



Moneyline: Milwaukee Brewers (-156), San Francisco Giants (+129)

Spread: Brewers -1.5 (+142), Giants +1.5 (-172)

Total: 7.5

Probable starting pitchers for Giants at Brewers



Monday’s pitching matchup (June 1): Landen Roupp vs. Shane Drohan



Giants: Landen Roupp

2026 stats: 60.0 IP, 5-5, 3.30 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 68 Ks, 22 BB



Brewers: Shane Drohan

2026 Stats: 27.1 IP, 2-1, 2.63 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 28 Ks, 8 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not



The Giants’ Jung Ho Lee is hitting .304 with 59 hits and 84 total bases over 194 at-bats

is hitting .304 with 59 hits and 84 total bases over 194 at-bats The Giants’ Matt Chapman is hitting .232 with 51 hits and 55 strikeouts over 220 at-bats

is hitting .232 with 51 hits and 55 strikeouts over 220 at-bats The Brewers’ William Contreras is hitting .295 with 61 hits and 83 total bases over 207 at-bats

is hitting .295 with 61 hits and 83 total bases over 207 at-bats The Brewers’ Garrett Mitchell is hitting .230 with 34 hits and 66 strikeouts over 148 at-bats

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Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Giants at Brewers



The Giants are 25-34 ATS, ranking seventh-worst

The Brewers are 33-23 ATS, ranking sixth-best

The Giants are 28-26-5 to the Over

The Brewers are 30-25-1 to the Under, ranking seventh-best

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Giants and the Brewers

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Brewers and the Giants:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Brewers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Brewers at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Over on the Game Total of 7.5

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