Rays at Yankees Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 29

It’s Tuesday, July 29 and the Rays (54-53) are in Bronx to take on the Yankees (57-49). Joe Boyle is slated to take the mound for Tampa Bay against Max Fried for New York.

The Rays won the series opener against the Yankees, 4-2, holding New York scoreless after the first inning. The Yankees are 1-4 in the last five games and in danger without Aaron Judge for the next week-plus. The win broke a four-game losing streak for the Rays as they are one-game under .500.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Rays at Yankees

Date: Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Time: 7:05PM EST

Site: Yankee Stadium

City: Bronx, NY

Network/Streaming: FDSNSUN, YES, TBS

Odds for the Rays at the Yankees

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: Rays (+171), Yankees (-207)

Spread: Yankees -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rays at Yankees

Pitching matchup for July 29, 2025: Joe Boyle vs. Max Fried

Rays: Joe Boyle, (1-0, 1.42 ERA)

Last outing: 3.00 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 1 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 1 Strikeouts Yankees: Max Fried, (11-4, 2.62 ERA)

Last outing: 6.75 ERA, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rays and the Yankees

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the value on the Yankees to win the AL East:

“The odds are down to plus-money on the Yankees to win the division with the Blue Jays streaking. New York’s odds could be back to +100 with series wins over the Rays and Marlins without Aaron Judge.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Rays and the Yankees:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Tampa Bay Rays at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rays at Yankees

The Yankees are 1-4 in the last five games

The Rays are on a 3-game win streak at the Yankees

The Under is 4-1 in the Rays’ last 5 matchups against divisional opponents

The Rays have covered the Run Line in 3 straight matchups against the Yankees

