Yankees at Blue Jays Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 21

It’s Monday, July 21 and the Yankees (55-44) are in Toronto to take on the Blue Jays (58-41). Carlos Rodón is slated to take the mound for New York against Kevin Gausman for Toronto.

New York won two straight in Atlanta to win the series, while Toronto is coming off a three-game sweep at home of San Francisco.

The Yankees won the first series of the year, 2-1, versus the Blue Jays, but Toronto swept New York in a four-game home stand over the previous meeting (6/30-7/3). The Blue Jays have outscored the Yankees, 43-41, yet are up 5-2 over seven games this season.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Yankees at Blue Jays

Date: Monday, July 21, 2025

Time: 7:07PM EST

Site: Rogers Centre

City: Toronto, ON

Network/Streaming: YES, Sportsnet

Odds for the Yankees at the Blue Jays

The latest odds as of Monday:



Moneyline: Yankees (-118), Blue Jays (-102)

Spread: Yankees -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Yankees at Blue Jays

Pitching matchup for July 21, 2025: Carlos Rodón vs. Kevin Gausman

Yankees: Carlos Rodón, (10-6, 3.08 ERA)

Last outing: 8.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 8 Strikeouts Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman, (6-7, 4.19 ERA)

Last outing: 5.0 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Yankees and the Blue Jays

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the value on the Yankees to win the AL East:

“This series will be a defining one in the AL East race that has seen the Toronto Blue Jays take ahold of. Toronto is up in the series season and swept New York earlier in the season, so it’s an ideal time for the Yankees to strike back.

The odds are down to +100 to -120 on the Yankees to win the division, which could be back to -150 with a series win over the Blue Jays.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Yankees and the Blue Jays:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Toronto Blue Jays on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Toronto Blue Jays at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Yankees at Blue Jays

In six out of seven games between the Blue Jays and Yankees this season, the winner won by two-plus runs

The Yankees are 10-10 when Rodon starts, including 2-5 in the past seven starts

Betting the Blue Jays on the Money Line is up 1.65 units when Kevin Gausman starts at home on the mound

When Kevin Gausman takes the mound for the Blue Jays the Over is 11-7-1 (58%)

With Kevin Gausman opening the Blue Jays are up 1.14 units on the Run Line at Rogers Centre in 2025

