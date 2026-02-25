2026 NFL Combine 40-yard dash odds, best bets: Expert picks, predictions including Sadiq and Woods

The NFL Combine annually offers a handful of betting opportunities. Those markets are rolled out individually as the Combine approaches. This year, the first market available and one of the more popular is the 40-yard dash. NBC Sports’ Eric Froton (@CFFroton) is at the Combine and offers his thoughts and top plays in that market.

“Each Combine cycle gives us the opportunity to take positions on the 40-yard dash times from dozens of participants. With testing set to begin on Thursday for Defensive linemen and linebackers, here is a list of value opportunities from the initial list of Player Prop offerings including a tight end and running back who will test later in the week.”

Anthony Hill Jr, LB, Texas – OVER 4.49s

Hill is listed at 6’3/238, with Prize Picks lining him at 4.52s. Fortunately the market hasn’t settled yet, as Underdog has him at a brisk 4.49s which would take a scorching 4.48s to beat us. While Hill is an elite linebacker prospect, 4.48s would be an outrageous mark for the elongated LB. I expect the line to settle in the 4.52-4.53 range, which means the Over 4.49s a play for me.

Peter Woods, DT, Clemson – OVER 4.77s

A hulking DT at 315 pounds, Woods is a rocked up Feldman Freaks-lister who is projected to be a 1st round draft choice. However, even a 4.80s 40-time would be a 98th% mark for historical DTs. With Woods opening at an enticing 4.77s on Underdog, I’m hitting that Over which should be good up to 4.8 flat.

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon – OVER 4.48s

The Oregon star TE saw his downfield target share plummet in the second half is 2025, with just 1 of his final 25 targets being caught more than 7 yards downfield. With Sadiq listed at 6’3/245, 4.48s is an extremely ambitious mark for any mortal TE. Generally, if a TE breaks 4.6s, they’re flying. As is evidenced by Stowers’ 4.61s and Michael Trigg’s 4.64s lines. I’m taking the Over 4.48s for Sadiq’s 40 out of principle.

Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington – OVER 4.53s

We got an incredible 4.50 flat opening on Underdog, a line that has since moved down to 4.53s. In the other side, Prize Picks opened Coleman at 4.53s and just bumped it all the way to 4.58s. The .08 move is the most substantial shift on the early Combine board, and with Coleman billed at a stocky 5’9/228, I’d jump on the Over 4.53s immediately as it represents my best bet from the early board.

Follow Froton on X (@CFFroton) to stay up to the minute to take advantage of the best betting opportunities at the 2026 NFL Combine.