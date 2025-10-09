49ers at Buccaneers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Two teams who continue to battle through major injury issues yet sit atop their respective divisions meet Sunday afternoon in Tampa when the Buccaneers (4-1) host the San Francisco 49ers (4-1).

The Bucs are banged up at wideout and along the offensive line while the Niners are still minus Brock Purdy as well as multiple wide receivers and defensive linemen.

In addition to looking to maintain their standing atop the NFC South and NFC West accordingly, Tampa Bay and San Francisco also recognize this game may affect playoff seeding. No question this game is a must-have for a number of reasons.

The 49ers won a hard-fought divisional showdown against the Rams, 26-23, in overtime last Thursday night. Mac Jones was the star of the show throwing for 342 yards and a couple touchdowns.

The Buccaneers also played on the West Coast. They did the 49ers a favor and knocked off the Seahawks in Seattle, 38-35. Baker Mayfield completed 29 of 33 passes for 379 yards and two touchdowns. Rookie Emeka Egbuka caught seven of those passes for 163 yards.

Lets take a deeper dive into this matchup of division leaders.

Game Details and How to watch the 49ers at Buccaneers live Sunday

Date: Sunday, October 12, 2025

Time: 4:25PM EST

Site: Raymond James Stadium

City: Tampa, FL

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for the 49ers at the Buccaneers

The latest odds as of Sunday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: San Francisco 49ers (+136), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-162)

Spread: Buccaneers -3

Total: 47.5 points

This game opened at Buccaneers -2 with the Game Total set at 47.0.

Quarterback Matchup for San Francisco at Tampa Bay

49ers Expected Starting QB: Brock Purdy

Last Game: 10/2 at Rams - 33-49, 342yds, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 1 times, 4 carries for 5yds

Season: 3GP, 86-129, 905yds, 6 TDs, 1 INT, Sacked 5 times, 11 carries for 10yds

Buccaneers Expected Starting QB: Baker Mayfield

Last Game: 10/5 at Seattle - 29-33, 379yds, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 1 time, 5 carries for 15yds

Season: 5GP, 112-172, 1283yds, 10 TDs, 1 INT, Sacked 9 times, 19 carries for 144yds

49ers at Buccaneers team stats, betting trends

The 49ers have won 4 of their last 5 games against NFC South teams

The 49ers have failed to cover the Spread in their last 5 road games

5 of the 49ers’ last 7 games (71%) have gone over the Total

San Francisco is 3-2 ATS this season

Tampa Bay is 3-2 ATS this season

San Francisco Game Totals are 3-2 to the OVER this season

Tampa Bay Game Totals are 3-2 to the OVER this season

49ers Player Injuries

QB Brock Purdy (toe) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(toe) is questionable for Sunday’s game QB Mac Jones (knee/oblique) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee/oblique) is questionable for Sunday’s game WR Jauan Jennings (ankle/ribs) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle/ribs) is questionable for Sunday’s game WR Ricky Pearsall (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game DT Kalia Davis (hand) is doubtful for Sunday’s game

(hand) is doubtful for Sunday’s game DT Alfred Collins (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game DT C.J. West (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game DE Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday’s game DE Robert Beal Jr. (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game WR Jordan Watkins (calf) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Buccaneers Player Injuries

RB Bucky Irving (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(shoulder) is questionable for Sunday’s game WR Mike Evans (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday’s game WR Chris Godwin Jr. (lower leg) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(lower leg) is questionable for Sunday’s game CB Benjamin Morrison (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game OT Luke Goedeke (foot) is OUT for Sunday’s game

(foot) is OUT for Sunday’s game LT Tristan Wirfs (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB Lavonte David (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game CB Jamel Dean (hip) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(hip) is questionable for Sunday’s game S Christian Izien (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

McMillan and Warren other OROY bets behind Egbuka With Emeka Egbuka balling for the Tampa Buccaneers, Vaughn Dalzell and Jay Croucher debate if anyone can catch him in Offensive Rookie of the Year futures.

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper): San Francisco 49ers +3 (-114)

The scheme and sequencing by Kyle Shanahan so far this season have been exceptional, and the Mac Jones led Niners can capitalize on extra rest against a still battered Bucs squad in keeping this game close.

***

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the 49ers and the Buccaneers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Francisco 49ers at +3.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 47.0.

