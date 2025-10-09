49ers at Buccaneers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Two teams who continue to battle through major injury issues yet sit atop their respective divisions meet Sunday afternoon in Tampa when the Buccaneers (4-1) host the San Francisco 49ers (4-1).
The Bucs are banged up at wideout and along the offensive line while the Niners are still minus Brock Purdy as well as multiple wide receivers and defensive linemen.
In addition to looking to maintain their standing atop the NFC South and NFC West accordingly, Tampa Bay and San Francisco also recognize this game may affect playoff seeding. No question this game is a must-have for a number of reasons.
The 49ers won a hard-fought divisional showdown against the Rams, 26-23, in overtime last Thursday night. Mac Jones was the star of the show throwing for 342 yards and a couple touchdowns.
The Buccaneers also played on the West Coast. They did the 49ers a favor and knocked off the Seahawks in Seattle, 38-35. Baker Mayfield completed 29 of 33 passes for 379 yards and two touchdowns. Rookie Emeka Egbuka caught seven of those passes for 163 yards.
Lets take a deeper dive into this matchup of division leaders.
NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.
Game Details and How to watch the 49ers at Buccaneers live Sunday
- Date: Sunday, October 12, 2025
- Time: 4:25PM EST
- Site: Raymond James Stadium
- City: Tampa, FL
- Network/Streaming: CBS
Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!
Game odds for the 49ers at the Buccaneers
The latest odds as of Sunday courtesy of DraftKings:
- Moneyline: San Francisco 49ers (+136), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-162)
- Spread: Buccaneers -3
- Total: 47.5 points
This game opened at Buccaneers -2 with the Game Total set at 47.0.
Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NFL schedule!
Quarterback Matchup for San Francisco at Tampa Bay
- 49ers Expected Starting QB: Brock Purdy
Last Game: 10/2 at Rams - 33-49, 342yds, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 1 times, 4 carries for 5yds
Season: 3GP, 86-129, 905yds, 6 TDs, 1 INT, Sacked 5 times, 11 carries for 10yds
- Buccaneers Expected Starting QB: Baker Mayfield
Last Game: 10/5 at Seattle - 29-33, 379yds, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 1 time, 5 carries for 15yds
Season: 5GP, 112-172, 1283yds, 10 TDs, 1 INT, Sacked 9 times, 19 carries for 144yds
49ers at Buccaneers team stats, betting trends
- The 49ers have won 4 of their last 5 games against NFC South teams
- The 49ers have failed to cover the Spread in their last 5 road games
- 5 of the 49ers’ last 7 games (71%) have gone over the Total
- San Francisco is 3-2 ATS this season
- Tampa Bay is 3-2 ATS this season
- San Francisco Game Totals are 3-2 to the OVER this season
- Tampa Bay Game Totals are 3-2 to the OVER this season
49ers Player Injuries
- QB Brock Purdy (toe) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- QB Mac Jones (knee/oblique) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- WR Jauan Jennings (ankle/ribs) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- WR Ricky Pearsall (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- DT Kalia Davis (hand) is doubtful for Sunday’s game
- DT Alfred Collins (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- DT C.J. West (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- DE Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday’s game
- DE Robert Beal Jr. (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- WR Jordan Watkins (calf) is questionable for Sunday’s game
Buccaneers Player Injuries
- RB Bucky Irving (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- WR Mike Evans (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday’s game
- WR Chris Godwin Jr. (lower leg) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- CB Benjamin Morrison (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- OT Luke Goedeke (foot) is OUT for Sunday’s game
- LT Tristan Wirfs (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- LB Lavonte David (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- CB Jamel Dean (hip) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- S Christian Izien (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game
Rotoworld Bet Best Bets
Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.
Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper): San Francisco 49ers +3 (-114)
The scheme and sequencing by Kyle Shanahan so far this season have been exceptional, and the Mac Jones led Niners can capitalize on extra rest against a still battered Bucs squad in keeping this game close.
***
Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.
Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.
Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the 49ers and the Buccaneers:
- Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
- Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Francisco 49ers at +3.
- Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 47.0.
Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with player news, game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!
Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:
● Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
● Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
● Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
● Trysta Krick (@Trista_Krick)