49ers at Giants prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Two banged up teams looking to turn around their fortunes meet at MetLife Stadium in Week 9 when San Francisco 49ers (5-3) visit the New York Giants (2-6). The 49ers’ litany of injuries may have finally caught up with them. From Brock Purdy to the wide receiver room to the defensive line, Kyle Shanahan’s crew is a shell of what it was to be when the season began. They have lost two in a row, fallen out of first place, and now trail the Seahawks and the Rams in the NFC West. The Giants have also lost two straight, and they too are dealing with injuries to key personnel. Star wideout Malik Nabers was lost for the season a handful of weeks ago. Key members of the secondary remain hobbled and sidelined. The latest impact player to fall, rookie running back Cam Skattebo, is out for the remainder of the season.

Expect plenty of Christian McCaffrey on Sunday. New York has been terrible at stopping the run and McCaffrey remains one of the best. Yes, the 49ers are flying to the East Coast for a 1P kickoff. Yes, there is limited tape on rookie signal-caller Jaxson Dart. Giants’ fans have to hope those factors play into this game because the rosters and coaching staffs point towards a 49ers’ win.

Lets dive into the numbers and see where we might find an advantage or two.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Game Details and How to watch the 49ers at the Giants live Sunday

Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: MetLife Stadium

City: East Rutherford, NJ

Network/Streaming: CBS

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game odds for the 49ers at the Giants

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: San Francisco 49ers (-148), New York Giants (+124)

Spread: 49ers -2.5

Total: 48.5 points

This game opened at 49ers -2.5 with the Game Total set at 45.0.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NFL schedule!

Quarterback Matchup for San Francisco at New York

49ers Expected Starting QB: Mac Jones

Last Game: 10/26 at Houston - 19-32, 193yds, 2TDs, 1INT, Sacked 2 times, 2 carries for 23yds rushing

Season: 6GP, 149-226, 1597yds, 8TDs, 5INTs, Sacked 14 times, 23 carries for 57yds rushing



Last Game: 10/26 at Houston - 19-32, 193yds, 2TDs, 1INT, Sacked 2 times, 2 carries for 23yds rushing Season: 6GP, 149-226, 1597yds, 8TDs, 5INTs, Sacked 14 times, 23 carries for 57yds rushing Giants Starting QB: Jaxson Dart

Last Game: 10/26 at Philadelphia - 14-24, 193yds, 1TD, 0INTs, Sacked 5 times, 6 carries for 17yds rushing

Season: 7GP, 85-142, 984yds, 8TDs, 3INTs, Sacked 17 times, 43 carries for 195yds rushing

49ers at Giants team stats, betting trends

The 49ers have won 9 of their last 11 early East Coast games (1:00 pm ET kickoff)

The 49ers are 4-4 ATS this season

The Giants are 4-4 ATS this season

The OVER is 4-4 in the Giants’ games last season

The OVER is 4-3-1 in the 49ers’ games this season

How Skattebo's injury impacts Giants' backfield With New York Giants rookie sensation running back Cam Skattebo suffered a season-ending injury, Kyle Dvorchak and Denny Carter break down who is replacing Skattebo's workload.

49ers Player Injuries

QB Brock Purdy (toe) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(toe) is questionable for Sunday’s game DT Jordan Elliott (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game C Jake Brendel (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game LT Spencer Burford (knee) was a full participant Wednesday in practice and is expected to be activated for Sunday’s game

(knee) was a full participant Wednesday in practice and is expected to be activated for Sunday’s game LG Ben Bartch (ankle) is eligible to be activated off IR this Sunday but has been limited in practice this week

(ankle) is eligible to be activated off IR this Sunday but has been limited in practice this week Sam Okuayinonu (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game WR Ricky Pearsall (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game DE Bryce Huff (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game DE Yetur Gross-Matos (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game DT Alfred Collins (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB Dee Winters (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game CB Upton Stout (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Giants Player Injuries

CB Paulson Adebo (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game S Jevon Holland (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game RT Jermaine Eluemunor (pectoral) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(pectoral) is questionable for Sunday’s game CB Cor’Dale Flott (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game WR Jalin Hyatt (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game WR Beaux Collins (quad) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(quad) is questionable for Sunday’s game TE Daniel Bellinger (neck) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(neck) is questionable for Sunday’s game TE Chris Manhertz (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game CB Art Green (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB Chauncey Golston (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Rotoworld Best Bets

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the 49ers and the Giants

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Francisco 49ers at -2.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 48.0.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with player news, game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

● Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

● Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

● Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

● Trysta Krick (@Trista_Krick)