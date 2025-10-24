49ers at Texans prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Mac Jones continues under center for the 49ers (5-2) when they travel to Houston for a Sunday afternoon tilt against the Texans (2-4).

Despite being one of the most banged-up teams in the NFL, San Francisco sits tied atop the NFC West with the Seahawks and the Rams. A big reason is the play of Jones under center. The veteran has resurrected his career in leading San Francisco forward despite injuries to a laundry list of players including Brock Purdy, Brandon Aiyuk, and Nick Bosa.

The Texans are at an inflection point in their season. After getting waxed by the Seahawks last week, Houston now trails Indianapolis by three games in the AFC South. Maybe because this week is a home game, but it feels like this is close to a must-win situation for DeMeco Ryans and co. The good news for Houston is the Texans boast the NFL’s top-ranked defense in points allowed per game.

Last week, the 49ers knocked off the Atlanta Falcons, 20-10. The Texans lost at Seattle, 27-19.

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the 49ers and the Texans.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Game Details and How to watch the 49ers at the Texans live Sunday

Date: Sunday, October 26, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: NRG Stadium

City: Houston, TX

Network/Streaming: FOX

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game odds for the 49ers at the Texans

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: San Francisco 49ers (-125), Houston Texans (+105)

Spread: Texans -1.5

Total: 41.5 points

This game opened at Texans -1.0 with the Game Total set at 41.0.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NFL schedule!

Quarterback Matchup for San Francisco at Houston

49ers Starting QB: Mac Jones

Last Game: 10/19 vs. Atlanta - 17-26, 152yds, 0 TDs, 1 INT, Sacked 1 time, 5 carries for 11yds

Season: 5GP, 130-194, 1404yds, 6TDs, 4 INTs, Sacked 12 times, 21 carries for 34yds rushing



Last Game: 10/19 vs. Atlanta - 17-26, 152yds, 0 TDs, 1 INT, Sacked 1 time, 5 carries for 11yds Season: 5GP, 130-194, 1404yds, 6TDs, 4 INTs, Sacked 12 times, 21 carries for 34yds rushing Texans Starting QB: C.J. Stroud

Last Game: 10/20 at Seattle - 23-49, 229yds, 1 TD, 1 INT, Sacked 3 times, 2 carries for 25yds rushing

Season: 6GP, 125-193, 1305yds, 9 TDs, 4 INTs, Sacked 15 times, 20 carries for 147yds



49ers at Texans team stats, betting trends

The Texans have lost 18 of their last 20 games against teams with better records

The 49ers have covered the spread in their last 3 road games against teams with worse records

The OVER is 7-3 in the 49ers’ last 10 games



49ers Player Injuries

QB Brock Purdy (toe) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(toe) is questionable for Sunday’s game WR Ricky Pearsall (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game CB Deommodore Lenoir (quad) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(quad) is questionable for Sunday’s game OT Spencer Burford (knee) has returned to practice from the IR but is questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) has returned to practice from the IR but is questionable for Sunday’s game C Jake Brendel (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB Luke Gifford (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game DE Bryce Huff (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday’s game

Texans Player Injuries

WR Nico Collins (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game WR Christian Kirk (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game TE Dalton Schultz (back) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(back) is questionable for Sunday’s game DE Darrell Taylor (illness) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(illness) is questionable for Sunday’s game DE Denico Autry (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game DE Derek Barnett (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Back Cowboys at +3.5 vs. worn-down DEN defense Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick explain why a worn-down Denver Broncos defense being liable to getting "diced up" by Dak Prescott has them backing the Dallas Cowboys at +3.5.

Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper): Houston Texans -1 (-103)

The Texans’ defense matches up well against the shorthanded Niners while the offense finally faces a unit that doesn’t bring especially impressive pressure and can be taken advantage of downfield.

****

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the 49ers and the Texans:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Francisco 49ers at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 41.0.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with player news, game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

● Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

● Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

● Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

● Trysta Krick (@Trista_Krick)