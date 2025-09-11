49ers at Saints prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

A banged up and shorthanded San Francisco 49ers (1-0) squad hits the gridiron Sunday in New Orleans against the Saints (0-1).

The injuries for the 49ers are mounting as Brock Purdy was added to the injury report Wednesday and is doubtful for Sunday’s game. Assuming he does not dress, Mac Jones is expected to start in his place. Earlier this week, George Kittle (hamstring) was placed on the IR.

The Saints are not as banged up as the Niners but also do not have the same level of talent and depth as San Francisco. New Orleans hung tough against the Cardinals last week before ultimately losing, 20-13. The Saints played well on defense limiting Arizona to 276 total yards (130 passing) but could not muster much offense themselves (315 total yards) and was penalized 13 times for 89 yards.

Lets take a deeper dive into this Week 2 matchup between the 49ers and the Saints.

Game Details and How to watch the 49ers vs. Saints live Sunday

Date: Sunday, September 14, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Caesars Superdome

City: New Orleans, LA

Network/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for the 49ers at the Saints

The latest odds as of Sunday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: 49ers (-170), Saints (+142)

Spread: 49ers -3

Total: 40.5 points

This game opened 49ers -7.5 with the Game Total set at -44.5.

Quarterback Matchup for San Francisco vs. New Orleans

49ers Expected Starting QB: Mac Jones

Last Game: January 5, 2024 at Indianapolis

20-32 (62.5%), 225 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, Sacked twice, Carried the ball 5 times for 17 yards

Saints Expected Starting QB: Spencer Rattler

Last Game: September 7 vs. Arizona

27-46 (58.7%), 214 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 1 time for 6 yards, Carried the ball 4 times for 29 yards

49ers vs. Saints team stats, betting trends

The Saints have lost 4 of their last 5 games

The Saints failed to cover the Spread 10 times last season

4 of the Saints’ last 5 home games have stayed UNDER the Total

Alvin Kamara rushed the ball 11 times for 45 yards and 1 TD last week

rushed the ball 11 times for 45 yards and 1 TD last week Ricky Pearsall caught 4 passes for 108 yards last week

Why Cousins is QB to watch amid Purdy injuries Mike Florio and Myles Simmons map out how if Brock Purdy can’t play Week 2, the 49ers would turn to backup Mac Jones. If Mac Jones is underwhelming, San Francisco could make a play for Kirk Cousins.

49ers Player Injuries

QB Brock Purdy (toe) is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game

(toe) is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game TE George Kittle (hamstring) was placed on the IR Tuesday and is thus out for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) was placed on the IR Tuesday and is thus out for Sunday’s game WR Jauan Jennings (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game G Ben Batch (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game WR Jordan Watkins (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DE Yetur Gross-Matos (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

Saints Player Injuries

LG Trevor Penning (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game RT Taliese Fuaga (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Chase Young (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game S Julian Blackmon (shoulder) has been declared out for Sunday’s game

(shoulder) has been declared out for Sunday’s game RB/KR Velus Jones Jr. (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LS Zach Wood (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the 49ers and the Saints:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New Orleans Saints at +4.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 42.0.

