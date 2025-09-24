Bears at Raiders prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Rejuvenated following their first win of the season this past weekend, the Chicago Bears (1-2) travel to Las Vegas for a game Sunday afternoon against the Raiders (1-2).

Bears’ Nation is cautiously optimistic following Caleb Williams’ breakout performance against the Cowboys last weekend. Yes, the Dallas defense is at best, porous. However, Williams took advantage of that unit unlike any previous game during his young career. The obvious hope among Bears’ personnel and fans alike is that the young quarterback will be special again this weekend in Sin City.

After a win in their opener in New England (20-13), the Raiders have been handled with relative ease the last couple of weeks. The Chargers (20-9) and the Commanders (41-24) rolled Geno Smith and the Raiders. There was optimism when Pete Carroll was hired. Three games into the 2025 season, fans and NFL executives are wondering if anything has really changed with this organization.

Each club takes an important step towards determining their fate for the season this Sunday. Lets dive into the matchup and see if we can find an angle or two to play.

Game Details and How to watch the Bears at the Raiders live Sunday

Date: Sunday, September 28, 2025

Time: 4:25PM EST

Site: Allegiant Stadium

City: Las Vegas, NV

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for Chicago at Las Vegas

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Chicago Bears (-110), Las Vegas Raiders (-110)

Spread: Bears -1.5

Total: 47.5 points

This game opened at Raiders -2.5 with the Game Total set at 47.0.

Quarterback Matchup for Chicago at Las Vegas

Bears Expected Starting QB: Caleb Williams

Last Game: 9/21 vs. Dallas – 19-28 (67.9%), 298yds, 4 TDs, 0 INTs, Was not Sacked, 5 carries for 12yds

Season: 3GP, 59-93 (63.4%), 715yds, 7 TDs, 1 INT, Sacked 6 times, 16 carries for 97yds

Raiders Expected Starting QB: Geno Smith

Last Game: 9/21 at Washington – 19-29 (65.5%), 289yds, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 5 times, 2 carries for 5yds

Season: 3GP, 67-106 (63.2%), 831yds, 4 TDs, 4 INTs, Sacked 12 times, 9 carries for 35yds

Bears at Raiders team stats, betting trends

The Bears are 1-4 in their last 5 games

The Bears are 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 road games

The Under is 8-2 in the Bears’ last 10 road games

Bears Player Injuries

LB T.J. Edwards (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game CB Kyler Gordon (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game TE Colston Loveland (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game OT Kiran Amegadjie (elbow) was placed on the IR Saturday and is OUT for Sunday’s game

(elbow) was placed on the IR Saturday and is OUT for Sunday’s game LB D’Marco Jackson (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game CB Jaylon Johnson (groin) was placed on IR Monday and is OUT for Sunday’s game



Raiders Player Injuries

TE Michael Mayer (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game CB Decamerion Richardson (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Bears and the Raiders:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Las Vegas Raiders at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 48.0.

