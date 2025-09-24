Bears at Raiders prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rejuvenated following their first win of the season this past weekend, the Chicago Bears (1-2) travel to Las Vegas for a game Sunday afternoon against the Raiders (1-2).
Bears’ Nation is cautiously optimistic following Caleb Williams’ breakout performance against the Cowboys last weekend. Yes, the Dallas defense is at best, porous. However, Williams took advantage of that unit unlike any previous game during his young career. The obvious hope among Bears’ personnel and fans alike is that the young quarterback will be special again this weekend in Sin City.
After a win in their opener in New England (20-13), the Raiders have been handled with relative ease the last couple of weeks. The Chargers (20-9) and the Commanders (41-24) rolled Geno Smith and the Raiders. There was optimism when Pete Carroll was hired. Three games into the 2025 season, fans and NFL executives are wondering if anything has really changed with this organization.
Each club takes an important step towards determining their fate for the season this Sunday. Lets dive into the matchup and see if we can find an angle or two to play.
NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.
Game Details and How to watch the Bears at the Raiders live Sunday
- Date: Sunday, September 28, 2025
- Time: 4:25PM EST
- Site: Allegiant Stadium
- City: Las Vegas, NV
- Network/Streaming: CBS
Game odds for Chicago at Las Vegas
The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:
- Moneyline: Chicago Bears (-110), Las Vegas Raiders (-110)
- Spread: Bears -1.5
- Total: 47.5 points
This game opened at Raiders -2.5 with the Game Total set at 47.0.
Quarterback Matchup for Chicago at Las Vegas
- Bears Expected Starting QB: Caleb Williams
Last Game: 9/21 vs. Dallas – 19-28 (67.9%), 298yds, 4 TDs, 0 INTs, Was not Sacked, 5 carries for 12yds
Season: 3GP, 59-93 (63.4%), 715yds, 7 TDs, 1 INT, Sacked 6 times, 16 carries for 97yds
- Raiders Expected Starting QB: Geno Smith
Last Game: 9/21 at Washington – 19-29 (65.5%), 289yds, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 5 times, 2 carries for 5yds
Season: 3GP, 67-106 (63.2%), 831yds, 4 TDs, 4 INTs, Sacked 12 times, 9 carries for 35yds
Bears at Raiders team stats, betting trends
- The Bears are 1-4 in their last 5 games
- The Bears are 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 road games
- The Under is 8-2 in the Bears’ last 10 road games
Bears Player Injuries
- LB T.J. Edwards (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- CB Kyler Gordon (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- TE Colston Loveland (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- OT Kiran Amegadjie (elbow) was placed on the IR Saturday and is OUT for Sunday’s game
- LB D’Marco Jackson (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- CB Jaylon Johnson (groin) was placed on IR Monday and is OUT for Sunday’s game
Raiders Player Injuries
- TE Michael Mayer (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- CB Decamerion Richardson (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
Rotoworld Bet Best Bets
Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Bears and the Raiders:
- Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
- Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Las Vegas Raiders at -1.5.
- Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 48.0.
