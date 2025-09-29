Bengals at Broncos prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Week 4 of the NFL season closes with a Monday Night clash on Denver between the Cincinnati Bengals (2-1) and the Broncos (1-2).

Cincinnati continues its journey minus Joe Burrow who remains sidelined with yet another injury. Whispers that he is Ohio’s version of Andrew Luck are not far from the truth. Despite being without their All-Pro quarterback, the Bengals have an opportunity in the AFC North with the Ravens sitting at 1-3 and perhaps without league-MVP Lamar Jackson for a stretch. They will need to be better than last week when Jake Browning and co. were drilled 48-10 by Carson Wentz and the Vikings.

The Broncos need a win tonight to get back to .500 and pull to within one game of the Chargers who sit atop the AFC West. Bo Nix has taken a step back this season and Sean Payton’s offense has taken a hit as a result averaging less than 23 points per game. While the defense has been stout (64 points allowed through three games), the offense must be better. Their inability to sustain drives means a lopsided time of possession for their opponents which wears down Denver’s defense today and tomorrow.

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Bengals and the Broncos at Empower Field.

Game Details and How to watch the Bengals at the Broncos live Monday

Date: Monday, September 29, 2025

Time: 8:15PM EST

Site: Empower Field at Mile High

City: Denver, CO

Network/Streaming: ABC

Game odds for the Bengals at the Broncos

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Cincinnati Bengals (+380), Denver Broncos (-500)

Spread: Broncos -7.5

Total: 44.5 points

This game opened at Broncos -6.5 with the Total set at 44.5.

Desperation abounds in MNF doubleheader Both Bengals-Broncos and Jets-Dolphins are games where the pressure on both sides to secure a win could force some interesting decision-making.

Quarterback Matchup for Cincinnati at Denver

Bengals Expected Starting QB: Jake Browning

Last Game: 9/21 at Minnesota - 19-27 (70.4%) 140yds, 1 TD, 2 INTs, Sacked 3 times, 1 carry for 3yds

Season Totals: 2GP, 40-59 (67.8%), 381yds, 3 TDs, 5 INTs, Sacked 4 times, 2 carries for 4yds

Broncos Expected Starting QB: Bo Nix

Last Game: 9/21 at LA Chargers - 14-25 (56%), 153yds, 1 TD, 0 INTs, Sacked 2 times, 8 carries for 33yds

Season Totals: 3GP, 61-95 (64.2%), 535yds, 5 TDs, 3 INTs, Sacked 3 times, 19 carries for 71yds

Cincinnati at Denver team stats, betting trends

The Bengals are 1-1 ATS with Jake Browning at QB this season

The Broncos are 2-0-1 ATS this season

Bo Nix is averaging 5.6 yards per attempt and Jake Browning is averaging 6.5 yards per attempt



Bengals Player Injuries

TE Noah Fant (concussion) has been ruled OUT of Monday’s game

(concussion) has been ruled OUT of Monday’s game DE Shemar Stewart (ankle) has been ruled OUT of Monday’s game

Broncos Player Injuries

WR Marvin Mims Jr. (hip) is listed as questionable for Monday’s Game

Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper): Cincinnati Bengals +7½ (-106)

Monday night stinker with the road Bengals catching more than a touchdown on the heels of a horrific performance against the Vikings. The Broncos defense should be reasonably strong in this contest and fuel a win, but the offense has been extremely underwhelming in Bo Nix’s sophomore season making it unlikely that they cover in the absence of a defensive special teams’ touchdown.

***

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cincinnati Bengals on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cincinnati Bengals at +7.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 44.0.

