Bengals at Packers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Sunday in Green Bay, the Packers (2-1-1) host the Cincinnati Bengals (2-3). Each team has two wins on the season, but each has to feel very different about their respective futures. Green Bay is a little banged up but is well-coached, deep, and talented on both sides of the ball. They can’t be happy at 2-1-1 but expect good things to happen. The Bengals...are clinging to the thought of newly acquired Joe Flacco resurrecting their season. No doubt Bengals’ Nation is hoping to see the Joe Flacco who got off his couch, joined the Browns midseason, and somehow engineered a trip for Cleveland to the playoffs in 2023.

There are plenty of holes, however, in this Cincinnati roster. Bengals’ loss of Joe Burrow has exemplified just how many issues exist especially in the trenches on both sides of the ball with the lone exception being Trey Hendrickson. Last week the Lions cruised to a 37-24 win over Cincinnati. Detroit led 28-3 after three quarters. The Bengals’ defense has given up an average of 35 points per game over the last 4 weeks. It will be tough to mask the issues along the offensive line with a less than mobile Joe Flacco under center. That said, he does throw a better deep ball than Jake Browning and those wideouts may be able to hide Flacco’s lack of mobility.

The Packers were off last week. Following their 2-0 start, there was talk of an undefeated season inside that locker room. Those whispers were quickly snuffed out the next two games as Green Bay has not won since. They last played in that back and forth 40-40 tie with the Cowboys. Jordan Love threw for 337 yards in that game, but Micah Parsons and the rest of the defense was unable to slow Dak Prescott and the Cowboys’ attack.

Despite their recent troubles, Green Bay faithful should be upbeat about their Packers’ prospects. From an experienced and successful head coach to a deep and talented roster on both sides of the ball, the Pack should kick it up a notch as the season rolls along. The same simply cannot be said about the Cincinnati Bengals and their prospects...unless Joe Flacco makes another memorable comeback.

That said, that is why they play the games.

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Bengals and the Packers.

Game Details and How to watch the Bengals at Packers live Sunday

Date: Sunday, October 12, 2025

Time: 4:25PM EST

Site: Lambeau Field

City: Green Bay, WI

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for the Bengals at the Packers

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Cincinnati Bengals (+675), Green Bay Packers (-1050)

Spread: Packers -14

Total: 44.5 points

This game opened at Packers -2.5 with the Game Total set at 46.5.

Quarterback Matchup for Cincinnati at Green Bay

Bengals Expected Starting QB: Joe Flacco

Last Game: 9/28 at Detroit - 16-34, 184yds, 0 TDs, 2 INTs, Sacked 3 times, 3 carries for -1yd

Season: 4GP, 93-160, 815yds, 2 TDs, 6 INTs, Sacked 9 times, 6 carries for 13yds

Last Game: 9/28 at Dallas - 31-43, 337yds, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 1 time, 3 carries for 28yds

Season: 4GP, 84-121, 1000yds, 8 TDs, 1 INT, Sacked 8 times, 13 carries for 62yds

Bengals at Packers team stats, betting trends

The Bengals have lost 2 of 3 road games this season

The Bengals are 1-4 ATS this season

The Packers are 2-2 ATS this season

Packers’ Game Totals have cashed to the OVER once this season

The Total has gone under in the Packers’ last 3 games off a bye

Bengals Player Injuries

DE Shemar Stewart (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game G Dylan Fairchild (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game TE Drew Sample (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game WR Charlie Jones (Achilles) is questionable for Sunday’s game



Packers Player Injuries

CB Nate Hobbs (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game OT Zach Tom (oblique) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(oblique) is questionable for Sunday’s game OT Anthony Belton (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game G Aaron Banks (groin) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(groin) is questionable for Sunday’s game OT Rasheed Walker (quad) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(quad) is questionable for Sunday’s game WR Christian Watson (knee) is listed as OUT for Sunday’s game

(knee) is listed as OUT for Sunday’s game DT Devonte Wyatt (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game DE Kingsley Enagbare (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game WR Savion Williams (groin) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(groin) is questionable for Sunday’s game C Jacob Monk (hamstring) is eligible to be activated off the IR this week

Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cincinnati Bengals on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cincinnati Bengals at +14.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 44.0.

