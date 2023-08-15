Betting the NFL: Offensive Rookie of the Year

Three quarterbacks were selected in the first four picks of the 2023 NFL Draft. No question Bryce Young will start for the Carolina Panthers immediately and it’s a very real possibility C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson will also be Day 1 starters for the Texans and Colts respectively. In a quarterback-driven league, the spotlight will certainly shine brightly on each of them.

The awards markets also tend to favor quarterbacks and these three would seem to have the upper hand in the chase for Rookie of the Year honors due to their draft status and the sheer number of times the ball will be in their hands.

It would take a special season by a non-quarterback to prevent one of those three from claiming Rookie of the Year honors. We may have two such exceptional talents this season in Bijan Robinson of the Atlanta Falcons and Jahmyr Gibbs of the Detroit Lions.

Jay Croucher (@croucherJD) and Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) take a look at those two backs as they dive into the Offensive Rookie of the Year awards market on today’s episode of Bet the EDGE.

Currently, Bijan Robinson (+250) is the favorite followed by Bryce Young (+400) with C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson, and Jahmyr Gibbs (+750) all tied for third in the marketplace.

NBC Sports’ lead betting analyst, Jay Croucher thinks the books got it right in listing Robinson atop the board.

“I think that Bijan’s in the best possible position that he could have been. I think that if you were going to choose a team for him to get drafted just to produce statistically this season, it might have been the Falcons just with their commitment to running ball with their offensive line with their questions at quarterback which should be conducive to Bijan getting a lot of work.”

Dinsick does not disagree. He thinks the rookie quarterbacks could help fill out a portfolio later in the season, but today it is a two-horse race.

“To start the season, there’s really only two guys that are going to have the volume and then have the upside: Bijan Robinson…and Jahmyr Gibbs. I think the Lions have an offense in general that can score 30 on any given day. I love the offensive coordinator. I like the balance that they now have across that skill position group…The fact that they got so much criticism for taking Gibbs when they did kind of makes it, I think a little bit more likely that the coaching staff proves that they did something right in the way that they utilize him. I doubt they are going to be shy with the way they use Gibbs…So, I think Gibbs is worth consideration in the +750 range.”

When it comes to Gibbs, keep in mind that Detroit plays once outdoors in their final ten games of the season.

