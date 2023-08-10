Betting the NFL: The Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles gave Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs all they could handle last February. Eagles’ fans expect to be at Allegiant Stadium at the end of this season.

This is a roster loaded with talent, but with two new coordinators and the potential for a Super Bowl hangover, should the Eagles be counted on to fly again this season?

Jay Croucher (@croucherJD) and Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) took a look at the Philadelphia Eagles on today’s episode of Bet the EDGE.

Spoiler Alert: They are high on the Eagles.

Drew Dinsick loves the offense.

“You put all the pieces together with the head coach and with the personnel here and this looks like an offense to me that is going to be in the running for most points scored this season. The opposing defenses on their schedule are medium, not especially hard. The opposing offenses on their schedule, though, are quite a lot harder than last year so I think there’s a realistic chance that with the turnover of personnel on the defensive side of the ball, that this Philadelphia offense is absolutely alive for most points scored this season.”

Specifically, he loves their primary wideouts.

“I think they’re going to need to be targeting 30 points a game. I think realistically with the pair of wide receivers that you have in A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith and the way that they complement each other perfectly and the way that Jalen Hurts continues to develop chemistry with those guys, that’s sort of all you need to really be able to say with confidence that this offense is going to be able to get to 30 points on a given day against any adversary.”

Detractors like to point to the easy schedule Philly played last season, but Jay Croucher cautions against that line of thinking.

“I think there’s some skepticism about last season because their regular season schedule was just an absolute farce. Their biggest test would have been Dallas late in the season, but Jalen Hurts was out that game, so you didn’t really get a true indication. I thought they played pretty well in that game though. I think what people often forget is that destroying bad teams is a really good indication that you’re a good team like almost as much as winning a close game over you know, another good team. If that wasn’t enough for people, I think the Eagles proved in the Super Bowl that they were effectively the equal of Kansas City.”

Croucher and Dinsick do like this team. However, it does not mean bettors should blindly bet them. Download the full conversation to learn where they see value with this team.

