Betting the NFL: Week 1 - Giants vs. Cowboys

Giants’ fans are exhaling following Saquon Barkley’s contract resolution last week. His presence in the New York backfield changes the outlook for this team beginning with their Week 1 tilt against the Dallas Cowboys.

Jay Croucher (@croucherJD) and Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) broke down what Barkley brings to the table and specifically looked at that Week 1 matchup on a recent episode of Bet the EDGE.

Dinsick believes Barkley’s mere presence on the roster substantially raises the talent level of an otherwise mediocre group.

“They (Giants) have a lot of guys that really just are low ceiling type of players in that room. Maybe the one exception is Darren Waller, but who knows if he can stay healthy. I think if you had taken him (Barkley) out of the picture then that group falls into like bottom five and all of a sudden, there’s a ton of pressure on this group as a unit.”

The conversation continued with Dinsick breaking down what Barkley’s presence on the field means for New York.

“Barkley, to me at least, he’s kind of in like that 8-10 in terms of his value among running backs in the NFL....maybe a little bit higher, but his DNA is boom or bust and if you are a running back that has some potential to make game-breaking plays then the defense has to prepare for you a little bit differently. With him out there the Giants have a little bit more room to scheme Daniel Jones into some of the type of offense that we saw them be so successful in the playoffs against the Vikings last year. A lot of that space was created because the defense had to respect the fact that Saquon Barkley (@saquon) was capable of hitting a home run.”

What does Barkley’s presence on the field mean for bettors particularly as they examine Week 1 when the Giants host the Dallas Cowboys? Dinsick is looking at the Total.

“If Barkley is out there and he’s healthy, then this is a pretty clear over team for me, because they’re going to give up points…if I was to make any bet on this news it would probably be over 46½ on Sunday Night Football Week 1…The Cowboys are going to get theirs in that game. The secondary for the Giants is far, far, far too weak to keep this Cowboys’ team in the low 20s…and now with their ability to answer particularly with their ability to create space, get some opportunities to go up against the one weakness in the Cowboys’ defense which is their off-ball linebacking corps. I think that does actually set up pretty well for this game to go OVER the 46½. I was ready to break hard UNDER if Barkley missed this game and now with him in the fold and 100% healthy, I think the look is OVER.”

Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season is just weeks away.

Enjoy the games and enjoy the sweat.

