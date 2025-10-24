Bills at Panthers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Returning from their bye week and looking to snap a two-game losing streak that has seen them fall out of first in the AFC East, the Buffalo Bills will try to turn things around in Charlotte against the Carolina Panthers, who have won three straight.

The Bills are looking to avoid their first 3-game losing streak since the end of the 2019 season

including the playoffs. They lost 3 straight from Week 16 through the Wild Card round. Meanwhile, the Panthers are looking to win four in a row for the first time since Week 6 of that same 2019 season.

This game features two of the Top 3 teams in the NFL in terms of gaining yards on the ground. Buffalo ranks first averaging 151 yards/game and Carolina is third gaining an average on 140.1 yards/game.

A reason for optimism in Carolina? The Bills are allowing 5.8 yards per rush this season, the worst mark in the NFL. The only team to allow a higher mark in a single season was the 1934 Cincinnati Reds (6.4). Chuba Hubbard and Rico Dowdle are salivating at the thought.

With Bryce Young struggling with a high ankle sprain, Andy Dalton is expected to get the start for Carolina.

Fun Fact: Bills HC Sean McDermott is 8-0 coming off a bye week, the most wins by any coach without a loss in NFL history.

Fun Fact 2: The 2025 Bills are looking to avoid becoming the first team since the 2012 Cardinals to start a season 4-0 and then lose 3 straight game.

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Bills and the Panthers.

Game Details and How to watch the Bills at the Panthers live Sunday

Date: Sunday, October 26, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Bank of America Stadium

City: Charlotte, NC

Network/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for the Bills at the Panthers

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Buffalo Bills (-360), Carolina Panthers (+285)

Spread: Bills -7

Total: 46.5 points

This game opened at Bills -7.5 with the Game Total set at 47.5.

Quarterback Matchup for Buffalo at Carolina

Bills Starting QB: Josh Allen

Last Game: 10/13 at Atlanta - 15-26, 180yds, 2 TDs, 2 INTs, Sacked 4 times, 6 carries for 42yds rushing

Season: 6GP, 122-178, 1397yds, 11 TDs, 4 INTs, Sacked 12 times, 46 carries for 254yds rushing

Last Game: 10/19 at Jets - 4-7, 60yds, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 1 time, 2 carries for -2yds rushing

Season: 3GP, 9-13, 118yds, 1 TD, 0 INTs, Sacked 1 time, 3 carries for -3yds rushing

Bills at Panthers team stats, betting trends

The Bills have won 4 of their last 5 games against NFC South teams

The Panthers are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games as a home underdog

The Game Total UNDER has cashed in the Bills’ last 5 games off a bye

The Panthers are 3-0 at home this season

Bills QB Josh Allen has 5 turnovers (4 INT, 1 fumble lost) in his last 3 games after having 0 turnovers in his previous 8 games including playoffs

has 5 turnovers (4 INT, 1 fumble lost) in his last 3 games after having 0 turnovers in his previous 8 games including playoffs Josh Allen enters Sunday with 45 career games with a passing TD & a rushing TD, tied with Cam Newton for the most such games in NFL history



Bills Player Injuries

DT Daquan Jones (calf) has been ruled OUT for Sunday’s game

(calf) has been ruled OUT for Sunday’s game S Taylor Rapp (knee) has been ruled OUT for Sunday’s game

(knee) has been ruled OUT for Sunday’s game WR Joshua Palmer (knee/ankle) has been ruled OUT for Sunday’s game

(knee/ankle) has been ruled OUT for Sunday’s game LB Terrel Bernard (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB Mike Milano (pectoral) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(pectoral) is questionable for Sunday’s game TE Dalton Kincaid (oblique) is questionable for Sunday’s game



Panthers Player Injuries

QB Bryce Young (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday’s game

Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper): Carolina Panthers +7½ (-110)

The Panthers will get back key guard Damian Lewis to anchor a rushing attack that will test the LBs and safeties from Buffalo and keep this game inside one score in a likely narrow Bills win.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Bills and the Panthers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Carolina Panthers at +7.0.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 46.5.

