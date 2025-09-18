Broncos at Chargers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

With the Kansas City Chiefs’ reign atop the AFC West perhaps looking vulnerable, the Denver Broncos (1-1) and LA Chargers (2-0) meet Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

No doubt Denver believes they gave away last weekend’s game in Indianapolis. They led 28-20 midway through the third quarter and kept Daniel Jones and the Colts out of the endzone the rest of the second half but failed to score again and allowed three, Spencer Shrader field goals - the last clearing the crossbar as time expired - and the Broncos lost, 29-28.

The Chargers have looked the part of one of the NFL’s best teams through two games having knocked off the Chiefs in Brazil and the Raiders in Vegas. Justin Herbert appears to have finally taken a major step forward into the upper echelon of NFL quarterbacks controlling LA’s first two games with his arm and his legs. The veteran has yet to throw an interception while racking up 560 yards passing and five touchdowns. Herbert has also rushed 16 times for 63 yards.

Lets take a deeper dive into this AFC West tilt between the Broncos and the Chargers.

Game Details and How to watch the Broncos vs. Chargers live Sunday

Date: Sunday, September 21, 2025

Time: 4:05PM EST

Site: SoFi Stadium

City: Inglewood, CA

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for the Denver Broncos at the LA Chargers

The latest odds as of Sunday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Broncos (+130), Chargers (-155)

Spread: Chargers -2.5

Total: 45.5 points

This game opened at Chargers -2.5 with the Game Total set at 43.5.

Quarterback Matchup for Denver vs. Los Angeles

Broncos Expected Starting QB: Bo Nix

Last Game: 9/14 at Indianapolis – 22-30 (73.3%), 206yds, 3 TDs, 1 INT, Was not sacked, 3 carries for 20yds

Season: 47-70 (67.1%), 382yds, 4 TDs, 3 INTs, Sacked 1 time, 11 carries for 38yds rushing

Chargers Expected Starting QB: Justin Herbert

Last Game: 9/15 at Las Vegas – 19-27 (70.4%), 242yds, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 2 times, 9 carries for 31yds

Season: 2GP, 44-61 (72.1%), 560yds, 5 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 5 times, 16 carries for 63yds rushing

Denver Broncos at LA Chargers team stats, betting trends

The Chargers won 11 of their 18 games last season

The Chargers have covered in 4 of their last 5 games against AFC West teams

The Over is 12-8 in the Broncos’ last 10 games on the road and the Chargers’ last 10 at home combined

Broncos Player Injuries

TE Evan Engram (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(back) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Dre Greenlaw (quad) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(quad) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game S Talanoa Hufanga (chest) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(chest) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Justin Strnad (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

Chargers Player Injuries

WR Ladd McConkey (biceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(biceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game TE Will Dissly (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Daiyan Henley (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game CB Cam Hart (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game CB Tarheen Still (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game CB Elijah Molden (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DT Justin Eboigbe (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Khalil Mack (elbow) was placed on IR Wednesday and has been declared out of Sunday’s game

(elbow) was placed on IR Wednesday and has been declared out of Sunday’s game RT Savion Washington (undisclosed) has been declared out of Sunday’s game



Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

AFC West Odds: 'Shocked' Chiefs still are second Chris Simms and Connor Rogers discuss AFC West futures and are surprised by the Kansas City Chiefs current odds given their lack of depth at wide receiver.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Broncos and the Chargers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Denver Broncos at +2.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 45.5.

