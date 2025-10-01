Broncos at Eagles prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Sunday in Philadelphia, the undefeated Eagles (4-0) host the Denver Broncos (2-2). It is a matchup that will be a measuring stick for each club and specifically each’s offense.

To date, the Eagles have been stout overall defensively (allowing 22pts/gm) but clunky (yet efficient) on offense. Jalen Hurts is averaging just 138 yards passing (last in the league) and Saquon Barkley and his fellow backs are averaging just 3.5 yards per carry (fourth-worst in the NFL). But all is not doom and gloom in the City of Brotherly Love as the Eagles are averaging 27 points per game (7th in the NFL).

Meanwhile, the Broncos are even stingier on defense the Philly with opponents averaging a mere 16.8 points per game. Denver has allowed opponents to cross the goal line just four times through their first four games. The offense, though, has yet to reach the heights imagined by Head Coach Sean Payton. Bo Nix is averaging a little over 211 yards passing per game and J.K. Dobbins is coming off his first 100-yard game rushing as a member of the Broncos. The hope in Denver is the offense is starting to get on track and will improve on its current average of 22 points per game.

Specific to Sunday’s game, if Denver wants to leave Lincoln Financial Field with a win, they’ll need to limit mistakes and impose their will early. Expect a physical, tightly contested affair in what could well end up being a statement game for these teams.

Last week, the Broncos throttled an undermanned Cincinnati squad, 28-3. The Eagles outlasted the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay, 31-25.

Lets focus on Sunday and take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup.

Game Details and How to watch the Broncos at the Eagles live Sunday

Date: Sunday, October 5, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Lincoln Financial Field

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for the Broncos at the Eagles

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Denver Broncos (+164), Philadelphia Eagles (-198)

Spread: Eagles -3.5

Total: 43.5 points

This game opened at Eagles -5.5 with the Game Total set at 43.5.

Quarterback Matchup for Denver at Philadelphia

Broncos Expected Starting QB: Bo Nix

Last Game: 9/29 vs. Cincinnati - 29-42, 326yds, 2 TDs, 1 INT, Was not Sacked, 6 carries for 7yds

Season: 90-137, 861yds, 7 TDs, 4 INTs, Sacked 3 times, 25 carries for 78yds

Eagles Expected Starting QB: Jalen Hurts

Last Game: 9/28 at Tampa Bay - 15-24, 130yds, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 2 times, 9 carries for 62yds

Season: 70-101, 609yds, 5 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 9 times, 41 carries for 179yds

Broncos at Eagles team stats, betting trends

The Eagles have won 17 of their last 20 games at home, while the Broncos have lost 3 straight on the road

The Eagles have covered in 4 of their last 5 games

The Eagles’ last 3 games have gone over the Total

The Broncos’ Game Totals are 1-3 to the OVER this season

The Broncos are 2-2 ATS this season

Broncos Player Injuries

The Broncos are reporting no new injuries this week

Eagles Player Injuries

RT Lane Johnson (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DE Jalen Carter (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game CB Adoree’ Jackson (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Nakobe Dean (knee) was designated to return from the IR Wednesday but is unlikely to play Sunday

(knee) was designated to return from the IR Wednesday but is unlikely to play Sunday LS Charley Hughlett (abdomen) was placed on the IR Tuesday

Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia Eagles at -4.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 43.0.

