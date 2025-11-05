Browns at Jets prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Two struggling teams...and franchises for that matter...meet Sunday at Met Life Stadium when the Cleveland Browns (2-6) line up against the New York Jets (1-7).

This game pits the Browns’ elite defense against a Jets team in flux after trading away top defensive players Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams at the trade deadline.

The major storyline entering this game is the Jets’ decision to trade their two best defenders, All-Pros Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams, in exchange for future draft capital. This leaves significant holes in a defense that already was too often far too generous. Only twice in eight games has New York allowed less than 27 points. Can the Browns take advantage?

Cleveland’s season has been defined by an elite defense (third in yards allowed) but a dismal offense (last in yards gained, third-lowest in scoring). Tommy Rees has taken over as the play-caller for QB Dillon Gabriel as the Browns look for a spark.

Keep in mind that with a combined three wins, this game has significant implications for positioning in the 2026 NFL Draft as both teams hold multiple first-round picks in the coming draft.

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Browns and the Jets.

Game Details and How to watch the Browns at Jets live Sunday

Date: Sunday, November 9, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: MetLife Stadium

City: East Rutherford, NJ

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for the Browns at the Jets

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Cleveland Browns (-142), New York Jets (+120)

Spread: Browns -2.5

Total: 38.5 points

This game opened at Jets -2.5 with the Game Total set at 37.5.

Quarterback Matchup for Cleveland at New York

Browns Starting QB: Dillon Gabriel

Last Game: 10/26 at New England - 21-35, 156yds, 2TDs, 2INTs, Sacked 1 time, 1 carry for 13yds

Season: 6GP, 85-142, 702yds, 5TDs, 2INTs, Sacked 11 times, 7 carries for 30yds rushing

Last Game: 10/26 at Cincinnati, 21-32, 244yds, 1TD, 0INTs, Was not Sacked, 11 carries for 31yds rushing

Season: 7GP, 107-167, 1089yds, 5TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 22 times, 53 carries for 288yds rushing



Browns at Jets team stats, betting trends

The Browns have won 7 of their last 10 road games against teams with losing records

The Browns have failed to cover in 8 straight games as a road underdog

The OVER is 5-3 this season in Jets’ games

The OVER is 4-4 this season in Browns’ games

Cleveland is 3-5 ATS this season

The Jets are 4-4 ATS this season

Browns Player Injuries

QB Shedeur Sanders (back) is questionable for Sunday’s game

WR Isaiah Bond (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday's game

DE Adin Huntington (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game

RB Quinshon Judkins (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday's game

CB Tyson Campbell (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday's game

SS Rayshawn Jenkins (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday's game

LB Carson Schwesinger (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday's game

WR Cedric Tillman (hamstring) has been activated from the IR and has been listed as questionable for Sunday's game

Jets Player Injuries

WR Garrett Wilson (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

QB Tyrod Taylor (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game

TE Stone Smartt (quad) is questionable for Sunday's game

DT Jay Tufele (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game

LB Kiko Mauigoa (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday's game

RB Kene Nwangwu (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game

Rotoworld Best Bets

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Browns and the Jets

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cleveland Browns at -2.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 37.5.

