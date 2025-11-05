Browns at Jets prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Two struggling teams...and franchises for that matter...meet Sunday at Met Life Stadium when the Cleveland Browns (2-6) line up against the New York Jets (1-7).
This game pits the Browns’ elite defense against a Jets team in flux after trading away top defensive players Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams at the trade deadline.
The major storyline entering this game is the Jets’ decision to trade their two best defenders, All-Pros Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams, in exchange for future draft capital. This leaves significant holes in a defense that already was too often far too generous. Only twice in eight games has New York allowed less than 27 points. Can the Browns take advantage?
Cleveland’s season has been defined by an elite defense (third in yards allowed) but a dismal offense (last in yards gained, third-lowest in scoring). Tommy Rees has taken over as the play-caller for QB Dillon Gabriel as the Browns look for a spark.
Keep in mind that with a combined three wins, this game has significant implications for positioning in the 2026 NFL Draft as both teams hold multiple first-round picks in the coming draft.
Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Browns and the Jets.
NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.
Game Details and How to watch the Browns at Jets live Sunday
- Date: Sunday, November 9, 2025
- Time: 1:00PM EST
- Site: MetLife Stadium
- City: East Rutherford, NJ
- Network/Streaming: CBS
Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!
Game odds for the Browns at the Jets
The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:
- Moneyline: Cleveland Browns (-142), New York Jets (+120)
- Spread: Browns -2.5
- Total: 38.5 points
This game opened at Jets -2.5 with the Game Total set at 37.5.
Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NFL schedule!
Quarterback Matchup for Cleveland at New York
- Browns Starting QB: Dillon Gabriel
Last Game: 10/26 at New England - 21-35, 156yds, 2TDs, 2INTs, Sacked 1 time, 1 carry for 13yds
Season: 6GP, 85-142, 702yds, 5TDs, 2INTs, Sacked 11 times, 7 carries for 30yds rushing
- Jets Starting QB: Justin Fields
Last Game: 10/26 at Cincinnati, 21-32, 244yds, 1TD, 0INTs, Was not Sacked, 11 carries for 31yds rushing
Season: 7GP, 107-167, 1089yds, 5TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 22 times, 53 carries for 288yds rushing
Browns at Jets team stats, betting trends
- The Browns have won 7 of their last 10 road games against teams with losing records
- The Browns have failed to cover in 8 straight games as a road underdog
- The OVER is 5-3 this season in Jets’ games
- The OVER is 4-4 this season in Browns’ games
- Cleveland is 3-5 ATS this season
- The Jets are 4-4 ATS this season
Browns Player Injuries
- QB Shedeur Sanders (back) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- WR Isaiah Bond (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- DE Adin Huntington (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- RB Quinshon Judkins (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- CB Tyson Campbell (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- SS Rayshawn Jenkins (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- LB Carson Schwesinger (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- WR Cedric Tillman (hamstring) has been activated from the IR and has been listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
Jets Player Injuries
- WR Garrett Wilson (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- QB Tyrod Taylor (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- TE Stone Smartt (quad) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- DT Jay Tufele (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- LB Kiko Mauigoa (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- RB Kene Nwangwu (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game
Rotoworld Best Bets
Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.
Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.
Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.
Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Browns and the Jets
- Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
- Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cleveland Browns at -2.5.
- Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 37.5.
Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with player news, game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!
Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:
● Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
● Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
● Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
● Trysta Krick (@Trista_Krick)