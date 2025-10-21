Buccaneers at Saints prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Week 8 in the NFL features an NFC South battle between the first-place Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-2) and the last place New Orleans Saints (1-6).

Tampa Bay is looking to bounce back after a rough outing in Motown. The Bucs lost Mike Evans to a broken collarbone and suffered their second loss of the season, 24-9. In previous weeks, Baker Mayfield was able to work wonders behind a banged up offensive line and skeleton wide receiver corps, but those deficiencies caught up with the Bucs Monday night in the loss to the Lions.

Although they have won but one time in 2025, the Saints have been competitive in most of their games. This past Sunday was not one of those games, however, as they fell behind the Bears, 20-0, before ultimately losing 26-14. Spencer Rattler has been serviceable and maybe better than anticipated, but has he been good enough to not draft a quarterback in 2026? At 1-6 this season, it is without question not too early to be thinking that way.

Expect the Bucs’ defensive line to control the game and force Rattler and co. into mistakes. While Mayfield’s offensive line and receivers are still banged up, they collectively should be able to do enough consistently on the afternoon to win comfortably and in the process maintain control of the NFC South.

Lets take a deeper dive into this Week 8 matchup between the Buccaneers and the Saints.

Game Details and How to watch the Buccaneers at the Saints live Sunday

Date: Sunday, October 26, 2025

Time: 4:05PM EST

Site: Caesars Superdome

City: New Orleans, LA

Network/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for the Buccaneers at the Saints

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-238), New Orleans Saints (+195)

Spread: Buccaneers -5.5

Total: 46.5 points

This game opened at Buccaneers -5.5 with the Game Total set at 47.0.

Quarterback Matchup for Tampa Bay at New Orleans

Buccaneers Starting QB: Baker Mayfield

Last Game: 10/20 at Detroit - 28-50, 228yds, 1 TD, 1 INT, Sacked 4 times

Season: 7GP, 157-245, 1,767yds, 13TDs, 2 INTs, Sacked 14 times, 22 carries for 158yds rushing



Last Game: 10/19 at Chicago - 20-32, 233yds, 2 TDs, 3 INTs, Sacked 4 times, 2 carries for 12yds rushing

Season: 7GP, 159-235, 1,450yds, 8 TDs, 4 INTs, Sacked 15 times, 28 carries for 155yds rushing

Buccaneers at Saints team stats, betting trends

The Buccaneers have won their last 7 games against teams with worse records

The Saints are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games as a home underdog

The Under has cashed in 4 of the Saints’ 7 games

New Orleans is 2-5 ATS this season

Tampa Bay is 4-3 ATS this season

The Over has cashed in 4 of the Bucs’ 7 games

Buccaneers Player Injuries

WR Mike Evans (concussion/collarbone) has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game

(concussion/collarbone) has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game OT Luke Haggard (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game WR Chris Godwin, Jr. (leg) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(leg) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game RB Bucky Irving (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game RB Josh Williams (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Haason Reddick (knee/ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

Saints Player Injuries

RB Kendre Miller (knee) has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game

(knee) has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game C Erik McCoy (biceps) has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game

(biceps) has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game CB Isaac Yiadom (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DT John Ridgeway III (shoulder) is eligible to come off the IR and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

Rotoworld Best Bets

Trysta Krick (@Trysta_Krick): Tampa Bay 1H -2.5

Tampa Bay looked as flat as they have all season in that loss to Detroit, and things went from bad to worse when Mike Evans was carted off — early reports suggest it could be a serious injury. Now the Bucs hit the road for a divisional matchup in New Orleans as 4.5-point favorites.

Here’s what’s fascinating: outside of their win over the 49ers, every Bucs victory this season has been by a field goal or less. They’re living dangerously close to the margin each week.

The Saints, meanwhile, have been more competent than expected offensively, but their defense is a problem — allowing nearly 27 points per game and constantly digging early holes. They’re 2–5 ATS in first halves, which makes Tampa Bay -2.5 in the first half my best bet for the game.

***

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the New Orleans Saints on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New Orleans Saints at +5.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 47.0.

