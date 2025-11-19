Buccaneers vs. Rams prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

This week’s slate in the NFL is highlighted by a marquee matchup Sunday Night on NBC and Peacock. Matthew Stafford and the Rams (8-2) are hosting Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-4) in Los Angeles. Both are division leaders with the Rams sitting atop the NFC West and the Bucs leading the NFC South.

The Rams have won five in a row and own the top spot out West following last Sunday’s win against Sam Darnold and the Seahawks. This is the Rams’ best start since 2018 when they started 11-1. That season saw LA reach the Super Bowl and lose to the Patriots. This past Sunday, Stafford and co. were the benefactors of Darnold’s generosity (4 INTs). Those picks were vital as the Seahawks outgained the Rams by 165 yards (414-249) and out-possessed LA by more than 15 minutes (37:49 to 22:11). That said, LA leads the West as a result by one game over Seattle and 1.5 games over San Francisco.

Taking a little of the shine off the matchup are the recent struggles of an injury-ravaged Bucs’ squad. Banged up along both lines and at the wide receiver spot, Tampa has lost three of their last four including their last two against the Patriots and the Bills. In their loss this past Sunday to Buffalo, the Bucs gave up 44 points - the most allowed in a game since 2018 – and 414 yards of total offense. Despite the plethora of injuries and mounting losses, the Bucs are still in position to claim their fourth division title in a row.

Lets dive into the matchup and see what numbers we can uncover and advantages we can look to capitalize on.

Game Details and How to watch the Buccaneers vs. Rams live Sunday

Date: Sunday, November 23, 2025

Time: 8:20PM EST

Site: SoFi Stadium

City: Inglewood, CA

Network/Streaming: NBC/Peacock

Game odds for the Buccaneers at the Rams

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+250), Los Angeles Rams (-310)

Spread: Rams -6.5

Total: 49.5 points

This game opened at Rams -6.5 with the Game Total set at 49.0.

Bucs 'in sticky territory' ahead of Rams showdown Jac Collinsworth, Tony Dungy, and Rodney Harrison preview this weekend's Sunday Night Football matchup between two of the NFC's best in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams.

Quarterback Matchup for Tampa Bay at Los Angeles

Buccaneers Expected Starting QB: Baker Mayfield

Last Game: 11/16 at Buffalo - 16-28, 173yds, 1TD, 1INT, Sacked 1 time, 5 carries for 39yds rushing

Season: 10GP, 216-340, 2365yds, 17TDs, 3INTs, Sacked 20 times, 27 carries for 197yds rushing



Last Game: 11/16 vs. Seattle - 15-28, 130yds, 2 TDs, 0INTs, 0 Sacks, 0 carries

Season: 10GP, 223-338, 2557yds, 27TDs, 2INTs, Sacked 14 times, 24 carries for -9yds rushing

Buccaneers at Rams team stats, betting trends

The Buccaneers’ record in their last 10 road games stands at 7-3

The Rams are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games

The Bucs are 5-5 ATS this season

6 of the Rams’ last 8 home games have stayed UNDER the Total

The OVER has cashed in 6 of the Bucs’ 10 games this season (6-4)

Baker Mayfield had just 3 turnovers in his first 9 games this season but had 2 last weekend

had just 3 turnovers in his first 9 games this season but had 2 last weekend RB Sean Tucker had 140 scrimmage yards with 3 total TDs last weekend against the Bills

had 140 scrimmage yards with 3 total TDs last weekend against the Bills Davante Adams’ lone catch last week was the 1000th of his career

lone catch last week was the 1000th of his career Matthew Stafford threw for a season-low 130 yards last weekend

threw for a season-low 130 yards last weekend Stafford has not thrown an interception in his last 7 games

Buccaneers Player Injuries

WR Chris Godwin Jr. (lower leg) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(lower leg) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game RB Bucky Irving (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Haason Reddick (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Chris Braswell (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Markees Watts (hand) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(hand) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LG Ben Bredeson (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game CB Jamel Dean (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game



Rams Player Injuries

WR Xavier Smith (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game TE Tyler Higbee (ankle) is listed as OUT for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is listed as OUT for Sunday’s game S Quentin Lake (elbow) is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game



