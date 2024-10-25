Cardinals vs. Dolphins prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Tua Tagovailoa is expected back for Miami this Sunday as the Dolphins (2-4) host the Arizona Cardinals (3-4).

Sidelined with a concussion since September 12, Tagovailoa more than ever appears vital to the success of the Dolphins’ offense. WR Tyreek Hill has been effusive in his praise of the veteran signal-caller’s ability to find receivers and move an offense that has been stagnant in his absence. Miami has not scored more than 15 points since Week 1.

The visiting Cardinals have logged more than their share of miles with road trips to Buffalo, Green Bay, and now Miami. They are in South Beach looking to win 2 straight for the 1st time this season. Kyler Murray and the offense need to be more efficient as the Cards have scored a total of 28 points over the last 2 weeks.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a couple sweats.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Listen to the Bet the Edge podcast as hosts Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick provide listeners with sharp actionable insight, market analysis and statistical data to help bettors gain more information before placing their wagers.

Game Details and How to watch Cardinals @ Dolphins

Date: Sunday, October 27, 2024

Time: 1PM EST

Site: Hard Rock Stadium

City: Miami Gardens, FL

TV/Streaming: FOX

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game odds for Cardinals @ Dolphins

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Arizona Cardinals (+164), Miami Dolphins (-198)

Arizona Cardinals (+164), Miami Dolphins (-198) Spread: Dolphins -4

Dolphins -4 Total: 46

This line has moved a point in Miami’s direction as money has come in on the Dolphins since confirmation of Tua’s return. The Total, however, has dropped from 47.5 to its current standing at 46.

Betting Trends and Statistics for the Arizona Cardinals and the Miami Dolphins

· The Cardinals have covered the spread in their last 5 games against teams with worse records.

· The Cardinals have lost their next game played after Monday Night Football on the last three occasions.

· The Cardinals are 4-3 ATS and 3-3-1 to the OVER in 2024.

· The Dolphins are 1-5 ATS and 1-5 to the OVER in 2024.

Quarterback matchup for Cardinals @ Dolphins

Arizona: Kyler Murray – was held to just 145 yards and completed just 14 of 26 passes in last week’s win over the Chargers

Kyler Murray – was held to just 145 yards and completed just 14 of 26 passes in last week’s win over the Chargers Miami: Tua Tagovailoa – returning after suffering a concussion in Week 2 against the Bills.

Injury update for Cardinals @ Dolphins

· Arizona CB Max Melton (neck) was limited in practice this week and is questionable for Sunday.

· Arizona CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (neck) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Miami QB Tyler Huntley (shoulder) did not practice Wednesday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Miami CB Kader Kohom (neck) did not practice Wednesday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Miami LB Emmanuel Ogbah (biceps) was limited in practice this week and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Miami WR Jaylen Waddle (quad) was limited in practice this week and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Expert picks & predictions for Cardinals @ Dolphins

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Arizona @ Miami:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on Miami on the Moneyline.

· Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a laying the points and taking the Dolphins.

· Total : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Total of 46 points.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

