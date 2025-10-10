Chargers at Dolphins prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Following last week’s debacle at Carolina, the Dolphins (1-4) are at a crossroads (or maybe they will realize its a dead end) as they prepare to take on the Los Angeles Chargers (3-2) in Miami Sunday afternoon. Mike McDaniel needs this win to maintain whatever hold he still has on his locker room, and his team needs a win to stay at least on the perimeter of the playoff chase in the AFC.

On the other sideline sit the banged-up Chargers. Flying across the country to suit up against arguably one of the worst teams in the league seems like a walk in the park for Los Angeles. Is this a trap game for the Chargers? Doubtful as Jim Harbaugh knows this game is vital to the Chargers. Yes, LA’s O-line is beat up but opposing running backs feast on the Miami defense. The Dolphins’ unit on that side of the ball does not tackle well. They get minimal push off the line. Harbaugh will look to attack and expose those issues.

Whose will wins out - the team that simply has to be desperate and is at home OR the team flying cross country for an early afternoon game but with more talent and a better coach?

Lets dive into the numbers and see what they tell us as we prepare for this matchup in South Florida.

Game Details and How to watch the Chargers vs. Dolphins live Sunday

Date: Sunday, October 12, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Hard Rock Stadium

City: Miami Gardens, FL

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for the Chargers at the Dolphins

The latest odds as of Sunday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Los Angeles Chargers (-218), Miami Dolphins (+180)

Spread: Chargers -4.5

Total: 44.5 points

This game opened at Chargers -5.5 with the Game Total set at 44.5.

Quarterback Matchup for Los Angeles at Miami

Chargers Expected Starting QB: Justin Herbert

Last Game: 10/5 vs. Washington - 22-29, 166yds, 1 TD, 1 INT, Sacked 4 times, 4 carries for 60yds

Season: 5GP, 117-178, 1229yds, 8 TDs, 4 INTs, Sacked 16 times, 23 carries for 153yds

Dolphins Expected Starting QB: Tua Tagovailoa

Last Game: 10/5 at Carolina - 27-36, 256yds, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 3 times, 1 carry for 5yds

Season: 5GP, 106-150, 1008yds, 10 TDs, 4 INTs, Sacked 11 times, 7 carries for 28yds

Chargers at Dolphins team stats, betting trends

The Chargers have won 11 of their last 13 games against teams on the East Coast

The Dolphins went 7-10 against the spread last season

The Chargers’ last 4 games against AFC teams have gone over the Total

Game Totals in Chargers’ games are 1-4 to the OVER this season

Game Totals in Dolphins’ games are 4-1 to the OVER this season



Chargers Player Injuries

WR Quentin Johnson (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game

WR Derius Davis (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game

FB Scott Matlock (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game

LT Joe Alt (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game

RT Trey Pimpkins III (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday's game

G Jamaree Salyer (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday's game

DE Da'Shawn Hand (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game

LB Bud Dupree (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday's game

Dolphins Player Injuries

TE Darren Waller (hip) is questionable for Sunday’s game

CB Storm Duck (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game

WR Cedrick Wilson Jr (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game

S Elijah Campbell (quad) has been declared OUT of Sunday's game

LB Tyrel Dodson (concussion) has been declared out of Sunday's game

Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Chargers and the Dolphins:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Dolphins at +4.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 44.5.

