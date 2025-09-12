Chargers at Raiders 2025 NFL Week 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, and stats

It is a battle for first place in the AFC West that for the first time in a while does not involve Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs when the Raiders (1-0) host the LA Chargers (1-0) Monday Night.

Yes, it is extremely early in the season, but it is a divisional game, and those contests carry more weight.

The Chargers were one of the more impressive teams last weekend. They opened the season with a 27-21 win over the Chiefs in Sao Paolo. The score was close, but Justin Herbert and Los Angeles controlled the game. The veteran tossed three touchdown passes and threw for 318 yards without turning the ball over in what was the Chargers’ first win over the Chiefs since 2021.

The Raiders opened the Pete Carroll era with a 20-13 win in Foxboro over the Patriots. Geno Smith was effective in his Raiders’ debut throwing for 362 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, Vegas allowed just 60 yards rushing.

Lets take a deeper dive into this Week 2 matchup between the Chargers and the Raiders.

Game Details and How to watch the Chargers at the Raiders live Monday Night

Date: Monday, September 15, 2025

Time: 10:00PM EST

Site: Allegiant Stadium

City: Las Vegas, NV

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for the Chargers at the Raiders

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Los Angeles Chargers (-185), Las Vegas Raiders (+154)

Spread: Chargers -3.5

Total: 46.5 points

This game opened Chargers -3.0 with the Game Total set at 44.5.

Quarterback Matchup for Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders

Chargers Starting QB: Justin Herbert

Last Game: September 5 vs. Kansas City

25-34 (73.5%), 318 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 3 times, 7 carries for 32 yards

Raiders Starting QB: Geno Smith

Last Game: September 7 at New England

24-34 (70.6%), 362 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, Sacked 4 times, 2 carries for 10 yards



Chargers at Raiders team stats, betting trends

Maxx Crosby is 1 of 5 players with 60 or more sacks since 2019 ( T.J. Watt , Myles Garrett , Trey Hendrickson , and Nick Bosa )

is 1 of 5 players with 60 or more sacks since 2019 ( , , , and ) The Chargers have covered the Spread in 4 of their last 5 games against AFC teams

5 of the Chargers’ last 6 road games against the Raiders have gone over the Total



Chargers Player Injuries

LB Denzel Perryman (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game CB Tarheeb Still (calf) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game

(calf) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game CB Elijah Molden (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game

(hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game LB Del’Shawn Phillips (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game OT Savion Washington (undisclosed) has been ruled out of Monday’s game



Raiders Player Injuries

TE Brock Bowers (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game LB Elandon Roberts (elbow) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game

Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Bet on Chargers to beat Raiders on Monday night Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview a Monday night showdown between the Chargers and Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, sharing why Geno Smith and Las Vegas will "have a little bit of a tough time here sustaining offense."

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Chargers and the Raiders:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Las Vegas Raiders at +3.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 47.0.

