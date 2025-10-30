Chiefs at Bills prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

The rivalry that continues to be one-sided - pending when its played - is renewed this weekend in Orchard Park when the Buffalo Bille (5-2) host the Kansas City Chiefs (5-3). Since 2017, the Bills have dominated this rivalry winning five of the six meetings in the regular season, but the Chiefs own the postseason taking all four playoff games. Kansas City is the first team in NFL history with four playoff wins in five seasons against the same opponent.

Fun Fact: The Chiefs (71) and the Bills (66) have the most regular season wins since the start of the 2020 season.

This is one of the rare moments these teams have met in recent history when neither is in first place. The Chiefs have won nine straight AFC West titles, but they currently trail the Broncos, and the Bills have won 5 straight AFC East titles, but they find themselves looking up at the Patriots.

As is the case whenever these teams meet, the stakes are high as Kansas City looks to win for the fourth consecutive week while the Bills look to build on their dominant win coming out of the bye last week against the Panthers.

Lets dive into the numbers from this matchup and see where they take us.

Game Details and How to watch the Chiefs at the Bills live Sunday

Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025

Time: 4:25PM EST

Site: Highmark Stadium

City: Orchard Park, NY

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for the Chiefs at the Bills

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Kansas City Chiefs (-130), Buffalo Bills (+110)

Spread: Chiefs -2.5

Total: 52.5 points

This game opened at Chiefs -1.0 with the Game Total set at 52.5.

Quarterback Matchup for Kansas City at Buffalo

Chiefs Starting QB: Patrick Mahomes

Last Game: 10/27 vs. Washington - 25-34, 299yds, 3TDs, 2INTs, Sacked 3 times, 4 carries for 30yds rushing

Season: 8GP, 189-282, 2099yds, 17TDs, 4INTs, Sacked 14 times, 46 carries for 280yds rushing



Last Game: 10/26 at Carolina - 12-19, 163yds, 1TD, 0INTs, Sacked 2 times, 3 carries for 7yds rushing

Season: 7GP, 134-197, 1560yds, 12TDs, 4INTs, Sacked 14 times, 49 carries for 261yds rushing



Chiefs at Bills team stats, betting trends

The Chiefs have won 4 of their last 5 games against the AFC East

The Bills are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a home underdog

The Chiefs’ last 3 games against the Bills have gone OVER the Total

Patrick Mahomes’ 17 TD passes are T-most in NFL with Matthew Stafford

17 TD passes are T-most in NFL with Matthew Stafford Rashee Rice : 16 rec, 135 yds, 3 TD in 2 games this season since returning from suspension

: 16 rec, 135 yds, 3 TD in 2 games this season since returning from suspension Travis Kelce: 83 total TD is T1 in KC history with Priest Holmes

83 total TD is T1 in KC history with Priest Holmes Josh Allen: 77 career rush TD, incl. playoffs is T1 with Cam Newton for most by a QB in NFL history

Chiefs Player Injuries

LT Josh Simmons (personal) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(personal) is questionable for Sunday’s game RB Isiah Pacheco (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game WR Hollywood Brown (illness) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(illness) is questionable for Sunday’s game RG Trey Smith (back) is questionable for Sunday’s game



Bills Player Injuries

PK Matt Prater (calf) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(calf) is questionable for Sunday’s game RB Ray Davis (illness) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(illness) is questionable for Sunday’s game WR Joshua Palmer (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game DT DaQuan Jones (calf) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(calf) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game DT Ed Oliver (biceps) has been placed on IR and is OUT for Sunday’s game

Jay Croucher (@croucherJD): Kansas City Chiefs -2.

Buffalo’s defense has been injured and ineffectual, and the Chiefs’ offense looks the best it has since 2022. Mahomes has proven time and time again that he has an extra gear in the games that matter most - while Josh Allen is quietly taking more sacks and struggling more under pressure than he has in years.

****

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Buffalo Bills at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the OVER on the Game Total of 52.5.

