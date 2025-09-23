Dart to Start - Chargers at Giants prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, and stats

Frustrated Giants’ fans get their wish as rookie Jaxon Dart will replace Russell Wilson as the starting quarterback of the Giants (0-3) Sunday afternoon when New York takes the field against MVP-candidate Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (3-0) at MetLife Stadium.

The veteran Wilson’s uneven start to the season (to say the least) coupled with another dismal September for the Giants’ franchise had the natives in the Big Apple growing restless. They needed a reason to pay attention to their team. Enter the rookie out of Ole Miss who gets thrown into the fire against one of the NFL’s top teams in 2025.

Speaking of the Bolts, the expected ground assault from Jim Harbaugh’s troops has yet to materialize but it has not mattered as the Coach and his quarterback Herbert have been more than effective moving the ball through the air. Through three games and three wins, the veteran has thrown for 860 yards including six touchdown passes and just one interception.

Lets take a deeper look at this matchup and possibly find a sweat or two to play along the way.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Game Details and How to watch the LA Chargers at New York Giants live Sunday

Date: Sunday, September 28, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: MetLife Stadium

City: East Rutherford, NJ

Network/Streaming: CBS

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game odds for the Chargers vs the Giants

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: LA Chargers (-298), New York Giants (+240)

Spread: Chargers -6.5

Total: 43.5 points

This game opened at Chargers -6.0 with the Game Total set at 45.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NFL schedule!

Week 4 waiver wire quarterbacks, tight ends to add Fantasy Football Happy Hour evaluates the top quarterback and tight end waiver wire targets ahead of Week 4 before highlighting droppable players and names to stash on IR.

Quarterback Matchup for LA Chargers at New York Giants

Chargers Expected Starting QB: Justin Herbert

Last Game: 9/21 vs. Denver – 28-47 (59.6%), 300yds, 1 TD, 1 INT, Sacked 5 times, 2 carries for 6yds

Season: 3GP, 72-108 (66.7%), 860yds, 6 TDs, 1 INT, Sacked 10 times, 18 carries for 69yds

9/21 vs. Denver – 28-47 (59.6%), 300yds, 1 TD, 1 INT, Sacked 5 times, 2 carries for 6yds 3GP, 72-108 (66.7%), 860yds, 6 TDs, 1 INT, Sacked 10 times, 18 carries for 69yds Giants Expected Starting QB: Jaxon Dart

Last Game: 9/21 vs. Kansas City - 0-0 (0%), 0yds, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, Was not sacked, 1 carry for 3yds

Season: 2GP, 0-0 (0%), 0yds, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, Has yet to be sacked, 2 carries for 0yds

Chargers at Giants team stats, betting trends

The Chargers have won 4 of their last 5 on the road against NFC East teams

The Giants were 3-6 at home against the spread last season

The Chargers’ last 5 games have gone over the Total



Chargers Player Injuries

TE Will Dissly (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game RG Mekhi Becton (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game OT Savion Washington (undisclosed) has been declared out for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) has been declared out for Sunday’s game RB Najee Harris (Achilles) has been declared out for Sunday’s game

(Achilles) has been declared out for Sunday’s game CB Cam Hart (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game CB Elijah Molden (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

Giants Player Injuries

RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. (shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game

(shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Darius Muasau (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game PK Graham Gano (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DE Chauncey Golston (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

Harbaugh: There's nothing Herbert isn't good at Jim Harbaugh joins Dan Patrick to shed some light on how communication goes between brothers who are NFL head coaches, preparing for Jaxson Dart and his unfinished business in the NFL.

Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Chargers and the Giants:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Giants at +6.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 44.0.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with player news, game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

● Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

● Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

● Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

● Trysta Krick (@Trista_Krick)