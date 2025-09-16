Falcons at Panthers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

With one eye on the NFC South-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Atlanta Falcons (1-1) are in Charlotte this weekend to take on the winless Carolina Panthers (0-2).

After basically a no-show in a Week 1 26-10 loss in Jacksonville to the Jaguars, Bryce Young and the Panthers may have begun to figure things out last weekend in the desert in a 27-22 loss to the Cardinals. Carolina trailed 27-3 in the third quarter but rallied with 19 unanswered points on three Bryce Young touchdown passes to make the final score respectable.

The Falcons spanked J.J. McCarthy and the Vikings, 22-6, Sunday night on NBC and Peacock. The cause for optimism in Atlanta is that they won the game with a suffocating defense. Through two weeks the Falcons have allowed just 29 points. That stingy defense has afforded the Falcons’ offense (averaging 21 points per game) and Michael Penix Jr. to find their footing. The second-year signal-caller has thrown but one touchdown pass but has also not yet thrown an interception.

Lets take a deeper dive into this Week 3 matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers.

Game Details and How to watch the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers live Sunday

Date: Sunday, September 21, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Bank of America Stadium

City: Charlotte, NC

Network/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for the Falcons at the Panthers

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Falcons (-250), Panthers (+205)

Spread: Falcons -6.0

Total: 43.5 points

This game opened at Falcons -2.5 with the Game Total set at 44.5.

Quarterback Matchup for Atlanta at Carolina

Atlanta Starting QB: Michael Penix Jr.

Last Game: 9/14 at Minnesota - 13-21 (61.9%), 135yds, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 3 times, 1 carry for -1 yard

Season: 2GP, 40-63 (63.5%), 433yds, 1 TD, 0 INTs, Sacked 4 times, 7 carries for 20yds

Carolina Starting QB: Bryce Young

Last Game: 9/14 at Arizona - 35-55 (63.6%), 328yds, 3 TDs, 1 INT, Sacked 3 times, 2 carries for 2yds

Season: 2GP, 53-90 (58.9%), 482yds, 4 TDs, 3 INTs, Sacked 4 times, 7 carries for 42yds

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers team stats, betting trends

The Falcons are allowing an average of just 14.5 points per game

The Panthers are 4-1 against the spread in their last 5 games at home

The Panthers’ last 4 games have gone over the Total

Bryce Young is averaging just 5.4 yards per pass attempt



Falcons Player Injuries

CB A.J. Terrell Jr. (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

OT Jack Nelson (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game

WR Jamal Agnew (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game

WR Casey Washington (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game

S Jordan Fuller (knee) has been placed on IR and has been declared out of Sunday's game

Panthers Player Injuries

G Robert Hunt (biceps) was placed on IR Monday and has been declared out of Sunday’s game

C Austin Corbett (knee) was placed on IR Monday and has been declared out of Sunday's game

DT Tershawn Wharton (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game

Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Carolina Panthers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Carolina Panthers at +4.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 43.0.

