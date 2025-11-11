From Lane Kiffin to Jon Gruden: Betting on the next Head Coach of the New York Giants

On Monday the New York Giants dismissed Head Coach Brian Daboll. We could spend hours discussing the timing of the move or the move not including the dismissal of Joe Schoen but lets move the conversation forward and discuss who’s next up for Big Blue. Do the Giants need an offensive guru? More of a drill sergeant? An experienced NFL head coach? The list of available candidates to replace Daboll is already lengthy.

Despite the dismal recent and not so recent past of the Giants, the job is an attractive one. Its one of only 32 on the planet. In addition, its also one of those 32 that looks to have its quarterback for the next decade on the roster and on his rookie deal. They’ve got an elite wideout on his rookie deal as well. It is remarkable how infrequently a job opens like this with foundational pieces in place under center and out wide.

As a result of those factors, the list of candidates is lengthy and promises to grow as the season continues and more names become available. To have some fun with the process, DraftKings has published odds and involved more than a handful of names. Lets take a look at a few of the presumed candidates.

Mike McCarthy (+700)

Pro: Has worked with and matured Aaron Rodgers and Dak Prescott and has won a Super Bowl

Con: The results were good but not great in Dallas

Klint Kubiak (+800)

Pro: The current OC in Seattle leading an offense that is focused on getting the ball down the field

Con: Has never been a head coach at the collegiate or professional levels

Steve Spagnuolo (+900)

Pro: Mastermind of a Kansas City Chiefs’ defense that has won multiple Super Bowls. Also has ties to the Giants as DC of their Super Bowl-winning squad in 2008

Con: Was less than good as Head Coach of the Rams from 2009-2011

Lou Anarumo (+950)

Pro: His reputation has been restored in Indy as one of the league’s top defensive minds following a rough finish to his tenure in Cincy working with less than ample talent

Con: Has never been a head coach at any level

Kliff Kingsbury (+1000)

Pro: Has anyone gotten more out of Kyler Murray?

Con: Some of the shine is gone from all things affiliated with Jayden Daniels

Mike Kafka (+1200)

Pro: Dart is already familiar with him, and he worked with Mahomes in KC

Con: Too tied to the Daboll regime

Jesse Minter (+1200)

Pro: A winner with Jim Harbaugh and the University of Michigan whose star continues to rise as DC of the Chargers

Con: Has never run his own program

Antonio Pierce (+1400)

Pro: A former Giant who has been a head coach in the NFL

Con: Despite a hint of success early, his tenure as Head Coach of the Raiders flamed out quickly

Lane Kiffin (+1400)

Pro: No one on this list knows Jaxon Dart better nor has gotten more out of him

Con: A long time ago he was the head coach of the Raiders, but could he make the jump back to the NFL? Even with Dart last year, the Rebels did not earn a playoff bid. And Kiffin HATES cold weather

Brian Flores (+1400)

Pro: Enjoyed success in Miami as the Head Coach and has never met a defense he could not make exceptional

Con: How much baggage remains from his time in South Beach and his lawsuit?

Jon Gruden (+1400)

Pro: A Super Bowl winning, quarterback-whispering, veteran head coach

Con: Brings with him plenty of baggage including a lawsuit against the NFL

Bill Belichick (+1600)

Pro: The best of all-time still yearning to break Shula’s all-time wins mark...and he has ties to the Giants

Con: UNC has struggles this year AND the whole Jordon Hudson situation sure seems like the type of distraction NFL teams simply try to avoid at all costs

Jim Schwartz (+4000)

Pro: Has experience as a head coach (Detroit: 2009-2013) and currently is the architect of the dominant defense in Cleveland

Con: Brian Daboll had a similar fiery if not at times borderline out of control sideline demeanor

Not listed on the odds board but names noted by Giants’ Insiders: Marcus Freeman (does he have enough experience running his own show to handle the NFL? and would he leave one of the premier jobs in college football?), Kirby Smart (does he grow tired of winning at Georgia?), Ryan Day (isn’t he already coaching an NFL team?), Mike Tomlin (have his always at or over .500 seasons become too often too close to .500 to mean as much as they used to?), and John Harbaugh (will he need a break should the Ravens and the Super Bowl winner decide to part ways?)

In the analysis, no question weighing experience as an NFL head coach even if it went poorly vs. no experience running the show must be taken into account, but regardless of what factors the Giants seek in their next head coach, know that they will have their pick of candidates. The opening in New York will be the most sought-after job this offseason no matter how many or what other jobs open because of the combination of market, quarterback, and cap situation with the Giants.

Have fun getting involved in this betting market or simply sitting back and watching the odds fluctuate as the rumor mill churns out names and possibilities.