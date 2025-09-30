Giants at Saints prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

After a successful debut as QB1 in New York, Rookie Jaxson Dart and the New York Giants (1-3) take the show on the road for the rookie signal caller’s first game away from MetLife Stadium Sunday when they take on Spencer Rattler and the Saints (0-4) in New Orleans.

The Giants and Dart upset the LA Chargers last weekend, 21-18. Dart scored a touchdown on the ground and threw for another score in the win. The news was not entirely good, though, as WR1, Malik Nabors, tore his knee and is lost for the season.

The Saints appear ready to challenge Tennessee for the worst record in the NFL this season. That said, New Orleans hung around in Buffalo for the first three quarters last weekend before ultimately losing 31-19 to the AFC East-leading Bills.

Lets take a deeper dive into this Week 4 matchup between the Giants and the Saints.

Game Details and How to watch the Giants at the Saints live Sunday

Date: Sunday, October 5, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Caesars Superdome

City: New Orleans, LA

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for the Giants at the Saints

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: NY Giants (+105), New Orleans Saints (-125)

Spread: Saints -2.5

Total: 40.5 points

This game opened at Giants -2.0 with the Game Total set at 43.5.

Quarterback Matchup for New York at New Orleans

Giants Expected Starting QB: Jaxson Dart

Last Game: 9/28 vs. LA Chargers - 13-20, 111yds, 1 TD, 0 INTs, Sacked 5 times, 10 carries for 54yds

Season Totals: 3GP, 13-20, 111yds, 1 TD, 0 INTs, Sacked 5 times, 12 carries for 54yds

Saints Expected Starting QB: Spencer Rattler

Last Game: 9/28 at Buffalo - 18-27, 126yds, 1 TD, 0 INTs, Sacked 3 times, 6 carries for 49yds

Season: 4GP, 98-146, 765yds, 5 TDs, 1 INT, Sacked 9 times, 16 carries for 102yds

Giants at Saints team stats, betting trends

The Giants are 2-2 ATS and 1-3 to the OVER this season

The Saints are 3-1 to the OVER this season and are 1-3 ATS

6 of the Giants’ last 8 games against NFC teams have gone under the Total

Giants Player Injuries

QB Jaxson Dart (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game S Jevon Holland (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game K Graham Gano (groin) was placed on IR and will not play in this Sunday’s game

(groin) was placed on IR and will not play in this Sunday’s game DE Chauncey Golston (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game WR Malik Nabors (knee) was placed on IR and has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game

(knee) was placed on IR and has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game



Saints Player Injuries

RG Cesar Ruiz (ankle) has been declared OUT of Sunday’s game

(ankle) has been declared OUT of Sunday’s game LB Chase Young (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LG Dillon Radunz (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Expect Giants to be run heavy without Nabers After the New York Giants win in Jaxson Dart's first career start, Trysta Krick and Vaughn Dalzell weigh the loss of Malik Nabers against the New Orleans Saints, citing the potential emphasis on running the ball more.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Giants and the Saints:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Giants at +2.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 40.5.

