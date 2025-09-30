Giants at Saints prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
After a successful debut as QB1 in New York, Rookie Jaxson Dart and the New York Giants (1-3) take the show on the road for the rookie signal caller’s first game away from MetLife Stadium Sunday when they take on Spencer Rattler and the Saints (0-4) in New Orleans.
The Giants and Dart upset the LA Chargers last weekend, 21-18. Dart scored a touchdown on the ground and threw for another score in the win. The news was not entirely good, though, as WR1, Malik Nabors, tore his knee and is lost for the season.
The Saints appear ready to challenge Tennessee for the worst record in the NFL this season. That said, New Orleans hung around in Buffalo for the first three quarters last weekend before ultimately losing 31-19 to the AFC East-leading Bills.
Lets take a deeper dive into this Week 4 matchup between the Giants and the Saints.
NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.
Game Details and How to watch the Giants at the Saints live Sunday
- Date: Sunday, October 5, 2025
- Time: 1:00PM EST
- Site: Caesars Superdome
- City: New Orleans, LA
- Network/Streaming: CBS
Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!
Game odds for the Giants at the Saints
The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:
- Moneyline: NY Giants (+105), New Orleans Saints (-125)
- Spread: Saints -2.5
- Total: 40.5 points
This game opened at Giants -2.0 with the Game Total set at 43.5.
Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NFL schedule!
Quarterback Matchup for New York at New Orleans
- Giants Expected Starting QB: Jaxson Dart
Last Game: 9/28 vs. LA Chargers - 13-20, 111yds, 1 TD, 0 INTs, Sacked 5 times, 10 carries for 54yds
Season Totals: 3GP, 13-20, 111yds, 1 TD, 0 INTs, Sacked 5 times, 12 carries for 54yds
- Saints Expected Starting QB: Spencer Rattler
Last Game: 9/28 at Buffalo - 18-27, 126yds, 1 TD, 0 INTs, Sacked 3 times, 6 carries for 49yds
Season: 4GP, 98-146, 765yds, 5 TDs, 1 INT, Sacked 9 times, 16 carries for 102yds
Giants at Saints team stats, betting trends
- The Giants are 2-2 ATS and 1-3 to the OVER this season
- The Saints are 3-1 to the OVER this season and are 1-3 ATS
- 6 of the Giants’ last 8 games against NFC teams have gone under the Total
Giants Player Injuries
- QB Jaxson Dart (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- S Jevon Holland (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- K Graham Gano (groin) was placed on IR and will not play in this Sunday’s game
- DE Chauncey Golston (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- WR Malik Nabors (knee) was placed on IR and has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game
- DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
Saints Player Injuries
- RG Cesar Ruiz (ankle) has been declared OUT of Sunday’s game
- LB Chase Young (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- LG Dillon Radunz (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
Rotoworld Bet Best Bets
Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.
Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.
Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.
Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Giants and the Saints:
- Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
- Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Giants at +2.5.
- Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 40.5.
Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with player news, game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!
Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:
● Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
● Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
● Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
● Trysta Krick (@Trista_Krick)