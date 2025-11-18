Giants vs. Lions prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

The struggling New York Giants (2-9) with or without Jaxson Dart face an uphill battle Sunday in Motown when they take the field against Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions (6-4).

Last week’s loss in Philly to the Eagles dropped the Lions to eighth place overall in the NFC and 1/2 game out of the playoffs. With games the next three weeks against the Packers, the Cowboys, and the Rams this game is a must win for the home team. The offense continues to be feast or famine even with Dan Campbell now calling the plays. The Lions scored 44 two weeks ago in his debut as the play-caller but just nine last week.

The Giants’ offense was bad before injuries to Jaxson Dart (concussion), Malik Nabers (knee), and Cam Skattebo (ankle) and for obvious reasons somehow worse without them. Early indications are Dart will be back under center this week. If he remains sidelined, Jameis Winston will again get the ball. The veteran started last weekend and, true to form, threw an interception late in the fourth quarter to snuff out a potential game-tying drive.

Matchup to Watch: Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery vs. New York Giants’ Run Defense

The Lions’ backfield has rushed for just over 1300 yards this season / 4.6 yards per carry. The Giants’ run defense is the worst in the league having allowed 1650 yards / 5.5 yards per carry.

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Giants and the Lions.

Game Details and How to watch the Giants vs. Lions live Sunday

Date: Sunday, November 23, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Ford Field

City: Detroit, MI

Network/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for the Giants at the Lions

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: New York Giants (+410), Detroit Lions (-550)

Spread: Lions -10.5

Total: 49.5 points

This game opened at Lions -10.5 with the Game Total set at 49.5.

Quarterback Matchup for New York at Detroit

Giants Expected Starting QB: Jaxson Dart

Last Game: 11/9 at Chicago - 19-29, 242yds, 0TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 2 times, 6 carries for 66yds rushing

Season: 9GP, 128-204, 1417yds, 10TDs, 3INTs, Sacked 21 times, 57 carries for 317yds rushing



Lions Starting QB: Jared Goff

Last Game: 11/16 at Philadelphia - 14-37, 255yds, 1TD, 1INT, Sacked 2 times, 1 carry for -1yd rushing

Season: 10GP, 216-310, 2490yds, 21TDs, 4INTs, Sacked 20 times, 12 carries for 22yds rushing



Giants at Lions team stats, betting trends

The Giants have lost 11 straight road games

The Lions are 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 games as a favorite

The OVER has cashed in 6 of the Giants’ 11 games (6-5)

The OVER has cashed 5 times in the Lions’ 10 games (5-5)

The Giants are 6-5 ATS this season

The Lions are 5-5 ATS this season

Giants Player Injuries

QB Jaxson Dart (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB Kayvon Thibodeaux (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(shoulder) is questionable for Sunday’s game WR Darius Slayton (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game S Tyler Nubin (neck) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(neck) is questionable for Sunday’s game DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches (toe) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(toe) is questionable for Sunday’s game CB Paulson Adebo (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game DE Chauncey Golston (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game



Lions Player Injuries

CB Terrion Arnold (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game S Kerby Joseph (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game WR Kalif Raymond (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game TE Sam LaPorta (back) was placed on the IR Saturday and is OUT for Sunday’s game

(back) was placed on the IR Saturday and is OUT for Sunday’s game G Miles Frazier (knee) is eligible to be activated off the IR but has not yet been activated

Rotoworld Best Bets

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Giants and the Lions

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Giants on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Giants at +10.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 49.5.

