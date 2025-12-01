Giants vs. Patriots prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Jaxson Dart is set to return Monday Night when the Giants (2-10) take on Drake Maye and the New England Patriots (10-2) in Foxborough.

The Patriots, riding a nine-game win streak, are heavy favorites against the Giants, who have lost six straight and who were the lone team eliminated from playoff contention prior to Thanksgiving.

After being sidelined the last two weeks, Dart (concussion) returns as QB1 for the Giants. The rookie has brought excitement and hope to the Giants, but that has yet to translate into wins.

The Patriots’ head into their bye week following Monday’s game. The time off is necessary for a Patriots’ offensive line dealing with injuries, including losing two starters to injured reserve earlier this week.

The Giants enter the week following a 34-27 loss to the Detroit Lions. Following another late game collapse, Defensive Coordinator Shane Bowen was fired by interim Head Coach Mike Kafka. Bowen’s issues went well beyond the loss to the Lions. The Giants have lost five games this season in which they held a lead of at least 10 points. They have also given up a league-high 133 points in the fourth quarter.

The Patriots’ ninth straight win was last week in Cincinnati. Maye, the second-year signal caller for New England, led the Pats to a 26-20 win throwing for 294 yards and a touchdown.

Lets take a deeper dive into Monday Night Football and the matchup between the Giants and the Patriots.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates courtesy of Rotoworld, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Game Details and How to watch the Giants vs. Patriots live Monday

Date: Monday, December 1, 2025

Time: 8:15PM EST

Site: Gillette Stadium

City: Foxborough, MA

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered at NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game odds for the Giants at the Patriots

The latest odds as of Sunday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Giants (+320), Patriots (-410)

Spread: Patriots -7.5

Total: 46.5 points

This game opened at Patriots -7.5 with the Game Total set at 47.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NFL schedule!

Quarterback Matchup for New York at New England

Giants Starting QB: Jaxson Dart

Last Game: 11/9 at Chicago - 19-29, 242yds, 0TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 2 times, 6 carries for 66yds rushing

Season: 9GP, 128-204, 1417yds, 10TDs, 3 INTs, Sacked 21 times, 57 carries for 317yds rushing



11/9 at Chicago - 19-29, 242yds, 0TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 2 times, 6 carries for 66yds rushing 9GP, 128-204, 1417yds, 10TDs, 3 INTs, Sacked 21 times, 57 carries for 317yds rushing Patriots Starting QB: Drake Maye

Last Game: 11/23 at Cincinnati - 22-35, 294yds, 1TD, 1INT, Sacked 1 time, 5 carries for 22yds, rushing

Season: 12GP, 252-355, 3130yds, 21TDs, 6INTs, Sacked 37 times, 75 carries for 307yds rushing

NFL Week 13 Preview: Giants vs. Patriots At 10-2, the Patriots have the exact opposite record as the 2-10 Giants, and with New England favored at home by a touchdown, Mike Florio and Chris Simms both like them to cover against New York in Week 13.

Giants at Patriots team stats, betting trends

The Patriots are 4-2 at home this season

The Giants are 0-7 on the road this season

The Patriots are 7-4-1 ATS this season

The Giants are 7-5 ATS this season

The Giants have covered the spread in 4 of their last 5 road games against teams with better records

6 of the Giants’ last 7 games (86%) have gone OVER the Total

TreVeyon Henderson has five touchdowns (rushing and receiving combined) since Week 10

has five touchdowns (rushing and receiving combined) since Week 10 The Giants have scored 20 or more points in seven consecutive games (tied for the second-longest single-season streak in franchise history since 2000)

Brian Burns is second in the NFL with 13 sacks

Giants Player Injuries

LB Kayvon Thibodeaux (shoulder) has been declared OUT for Monday’s game

(shoulder) has been declared OUT for Monday’s game S Anthony Johnson Jr. (undisclosed) has been declared OUT for Monday’s game

(undisclosed) has been declared OUT for Monday’s game LB Victor Dimukeje (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (neck) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game

(neck) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game CB Korie Black (biceps) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game

Patriots Player Injuries

LT Will Campbell (knee) has been placed on IR and is OUT for Monday’s game

(knee) has been placed on IR and is OUT for Monday’s game C Jared Wilson (ankle) has been ruled OUT of Monday’s game

(ankle) has been ruled OUT of Monday’s game S Brenden Schooler (ankle) has been ruled OUT of Monday’s game

(ankle) has been ruled OUT of Monday’s game CB Alex Austin (undisclosed) has been placed on IR and is OUT for Monday’s game

(undisclosed) has been placed on IR and is OUT for Monday’s game DT Khyiris Tonga (chest) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game

(chest) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game LB Harold Landry III (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game

Rotoworld Best Bets

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Giants might give Patriots trouble if Dart returns Trysta Krick and Jay Croucher are wary of the seven-point spread when the Patriots host the Giants in Week 13.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Giants and the Patriots

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Giants at +7.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 46.5.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with player news, game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

● Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

● Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

● Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

● Trysta Krick (@Trista_Krick)

