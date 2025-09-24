Jaguars at 49ers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Fresh off a grind-it-out win over the Houston Texans, the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1) are preparing for a tilt Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers (3-0) in Northern California.

The Niners are one of the wonders of this young, NFL season. Yes, their schedule has not been a juggernaut. That said, they are figuring things out despite not having their starting quarterback, Brock Purdy, and top wide receivers, Jauan Jennings, and Brandon Aiyuk. Sunday, San Francisco eked out a 16-15 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Mac Jones is now 2-0 as the replacement for Purdy. The injury bug struck again, though, Sunday as Nick Bosa tore his ACL and is out for the season. If somehow the 49ers keep winning, watch Fred Warner’s stock for Defensive Player of the Year rise.

Liam Cohen was hired to fix Trevor Lawrence and lead the Jaguars to better days. Not sure yet about the former but the latter may be happening as Jacksonville knocked off Houston, 17-10, on Sunday. Jacksonville’s defense limited C.J. Stroud and the Texans to 13 first downs, one trip inside the Red Zone, and 271 total yards. The Jags have won two of their first three games for the first time since 2022.

Lets take a deeper dive into this Week 4 matchup between the Jaguars and the 49ers and find a couple of sweats.

Game Details and How to watch the Jaguars at the 49ers live Sunday

Date: Sunday, September 28, 2025

Time: 4:05PM EST

Site: Levi’s Stadium

City: Santa Clara, CA

Network/Streaming: FOX



Game odds for the Jaguars at the 49ers

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Jacksonville Jaguars (+140), San Francisco 49ers (-166)

Spread: 49ers -3

Total: 47.5 points

This game opened at 49ers -3.0 with the Game Total set at 45.0.

Jaguars' offensive struggles reflect on Lawrence Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers evaluate what they are seeing from the Jaguars' attack and why Trevor Lawrence simply needs to be better.

Quarterback Matchup for Jacksonville at San Francisco

Jaguars Expected Starting QB: Trevor Lawrence

Last Game: 9/21 vs. Houston – 20-40 (50%), 222yds, 0 TDs, 1 INT, Sacked 2 times, 2 carries for 9yds

Season: 3GP, 63-113 (55.8%), 671yds, 4 TDs, 4 INTs, Sacked 3 times, 8 carries for 25yds

9/21 vs. Houston – 20-40 (50%), 222yds, 0 TDs, 1 INT, Sacked 2 times, 2 carries for 9yds 3GP, 63-113 (55.8%), 671yds, 4 TDs, 4 INTs, Sacked 3 times, 8 carries for 25yds 49ers Expected Starting QB: Mac Jones

Last Game: 9/21 vs. Arizona – 27-41 (65.9%), 284yds, 1 TD, 1 INT, Sacked 1 time, 1 carry for -1yds

Season: 2GP, 53-80 (66.3%), 563yds, 4 TDs, 1 INT, Sacked 4 times, 7 carries for 5yds



Jaguars at 49ers team stats, betting trends

The 49ers have won 4 straight games against the Jaguars

The 49ers are 2-8 against the spread in their last 10 games

The 49ers’ last 3 games have gone OVER the Total

Jaguars Player Injuries

WR Dyami Brown (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game Backup LG Wyatt Milum (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game



49ers Player Injuries

QB Brock Purdy (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DE Nick Bosa (knee) has been declared out for the season due to an ACL injury

(knee) has been declared out for the season due to an ACL injury WR Jauan Jennings (shoulder/ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(shoulder/ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game QB Mac Jones (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game OT Spencer Burford (knee) was placed on IR Saturday and is OUT for this Sunday’s game

(knee) was placed on IR Saturday and is OUT for this Sunday’s game DE Mykel Williams (wrist) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(wrist) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game CB Renardo Green (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DT CJ West (thumb) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game



Steelers the side in Dublin matchup with Vikings With the NFL having its first games overseas with the Minnesota Vikings and the Pittsburgh Steelers facing off in Dublin, Ireland, Trysta Krick and Vaughn Dalzell break down the matchup and see value with the Steelers.

Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Jaguars and the 49ers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Francisco 49ers at -3.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 47.5.

