Lions at Bengals prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Looks can be deceiving but it appears to the naked eye like Sunday in Cincinnati could get ugly for the home team when the Bengals (2-2) host the Detroit Lions (3-1).

Minus Joe Burrow, the Bengals have been awful offensively scoring just 13 points in their last two games. Granted they were facing the Broncos’ and Vikings’ defenses...but 13 points?

Here are some offensive stats to chew on re: the Bengals’ offense:



Cincinnati has 200 rushing yards through their first four games. 24 individual backs have rushed for more than 200 yards this season.

The Bengals are averaging a paltry 205.3 total yards per game.

Over the last two weeks since Joe Burrow’s injury, Cincinnati is averaging 4.1 plays per drive and 3.5 yards per play.

Cincinnati is the only team in the Super Bowl Era in back-to-back weeks to lose by 25+ points, gain under 200 total yards including less than 60 on the ground, be outgained on the ground by at least 100 yards, and take at least 3 sacks.



Cincinnati’s opponent is flying high. The Lions’ offense ranks first in the NFL in scoring averaging 34.3 points per game. Jared Goff is averaging 232 yards and a little over two touchdowns passing per game. Jahmyr Gibbs is averaging just under 20 touches per game resulting in 87 total yards rushing and receiving along with one touchdown per game. Defensively, Detroit is allowing just 317.5 yards per game. A big reason is because of their pass rush which ranks second in the league with 14 sacks.

Last week, Detroit blitzed the Browns in Motown, 34-10 while Cincinnati was smacked in Denver, 28-3.

Lets take a deeper dive into this Week 5 matchup between the Lions and the Bengals.

Game Details and How to watch the Lions vs. Bengals live Sunday

Date: Sunday, October 5, 2025

Time: 4:25PM EST

Site: Paycor Stadium

City: Cincinnati, OH

Network/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for the Lions at the Bengals

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Lions (-550), Bengals (+410)

Spread: Lions -10.5

Total: 49.5 points

This game opened at Lions -7.5 with the Game Total set at 49.5.

Quarterback Matchup for Detroit at Cincinnati

Lions Expected Starting QB: Jared Goff

Last Game: 9/28 vs. Cleveland - 16-27, 168yds, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 0 Sacks

Season: 4GP, 90-122, 929yds, 9 TDs, 2 INTs, 4 Sacks, 6 carries for 11yds

Bengals Expected Starting QB: Jake Browning

Last Game: 9/29 at Denver - 14-25, 125yds, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, 3 Sacks, 3 carries for 4yds

Season: 3GP, 54-84, 506yds, 3 TDs, 5 INTs, 7 Sacks, 5 carries for 8yds

Lions at Bengals team stats, betting trends

The Lions have covered the Spread in their last 3 road games

The Over has cashed in 7 of the last 8 games played by Cincinnati the week after the Bengals play in Monday Night Football

Game Totals in the Lions and the Bengals’ games are each 2-2 to the OVER this season

The Lions are 3-1 ATS this season

The Bengals are 1-3 ATS this season

Lions Player Injuries

CB Terrion Arnold (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

RB Sione Vaki (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game

LB Zach Cunningham (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game

CB D.J. Reed (hamstring) was placed on the IR earlier this week and has been ruled OUT for Sunday's game

Bengals Player Injuries

TE Noah Fant (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

DE Shemar Stewart (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game QB Joe Burrow (toe) remains on the IR and will not play Sunday

Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Lions-Bengals a 'good opportunity' to bet the over Drew Dinsick gives his read on the Bengals in their Week 5 matchup against the Lions, explaining why "splash plays" from Cincinnati's skill players could be enough opportunity to bet the over (48.5).

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Lions and the Bengals:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cincinnati Bengals on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cincinnati Bengals at +9.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 49.0.

