Monday Night Football Week 4 Best Bets: Seattle Seahawks vs New York Giants

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down how he’s attacking the Monday Night Football matchup between the New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks.

Seahawks (-2) at Giants: O/U 47.0

The New York Giants will play their third primetime game this season, while Seattle flies across the country to make their first.

These squads met last season and the Seahawks beat the Giants, 27-13, but that game was in Seattle, so Geno Smith can return the favor in another familiar stadium. Smith played his first five years in MetLife stadium with the Jets (2013-16) and Giants (2017).

We will see if Smith gets a nice round of applause, something Daniel Jones is searching for. Jones is 1-11 in his primetime career with New York and the Giants have lost their last seven Monday Night Football matchups.

Jones is 0-6 on Monday Night Football (2-4 ATS) and at home on MNF, he’s 0-4 on the ML and 1-3 ATS. New York lost both primetime games this year by a combined 70-12.

New York is without RB Saquon Barkley and OT Andrew Thomas, so I am not confident in the Giants’ offense. For Seattle, the Seahawks are missing about a half-dozen players, including multiple two-deep defensive backs, so both squads have their issues.

I have to take the Seahawks on the ML at -125 odds. Fading Jones and the Giants on primetime is almost like clockwork at this point, and there aren’t enough indicators to point toward a Giants win here.

Pick: Seahawks ML (1u)

*Odds via DraftKings

