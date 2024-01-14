 Skip navigation
NBCSports Header Logo

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend Best Bets: Packers vs Cowboys, Lions vs Rams

Published January 14, 2024 02:04 AM
Lions-Rams may not be a high scoring affair
January 11, 2024 06:28 PM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick look at the Lions hosting the Rams during Super Wild Card Weekend and believe that the under should get strong consideration in this NFC clash.

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down a player prop in Packers vs Cowboys and a spread pick in Lions and Rams.

Jordan Love O/U 247.5 Passing Yards vs. Cowboys

Dallas went 8-0 at home this season and won six of those games by 20 or more points, so chances are Green Bay will be in a negative game script at points.

With that being said, I am targeting Jordan Love who has tossed at least 256 passing yards in three of the last four games, plus seven of the previous nine. The Packers QB has been hot to the Over, so I am going to ride that on the road at the Cowboys.

This game will be in a dome as well, which is a positive factor to the over. Love went 60-for-90 (66.6%) indoors this season with 9 touchdowns to 0 interceptions with a 122.8 passer rating.

Love ranks 3rd in the NFL with 76 deep passes this year (4.5 per game), second in red zone attempts (100), and 579 pass attempts, which ranks 5th. All his air yards and yards per pass attempt stats are top 12 and with this being his first playoff game, I expect Love to leave it all on the field win or loss.

I grabbed Love Over 247.5 Passing Yards at -113 odds and would go up to 255.5 or the 250-plus alternative. Shop around because FanDuel has 247.5 and DraftKings bumped this to 253.5.

Pick: Jordan Love Over 247.5 Passing Yards (1u)
*Odds provided by DraftKings

Rams at Lions (-3): O/U 50.5

This is a rematch of QBs from former teams, current coaching staff members from former staff, and every headline you can imagine.

We saw both home teams win on day one of the postseason and I think the Lions can continue that trend. Detroit is going to be rocking because this is the first Detroit Lions home playoff game since 1993.

This was the most wins for Detroit since 1991 and at home, the Lions led the NFL with a touchdown on 35.2% of their possessions this season. Detroit has been a first-half monster this season and with the crowd, I could see a quick start.

The Rams are the hottest team in the NFL with a 7-1 record over the past eight contests, which is what you want entering the playoffs, but maybe not as large as a sample size. I expect the Rams to keep this game competitive.

Saying I trust either Jared Goff or Matthew Stafford in this game is a stretch, but I do believe being the home team here and the emotions squeak out a Lions win, even if it is by three points. I played the Lions -3 at -110 odds and would opt for live betting rather than going -3.5 or more.

Pick: Lions -3 (1u)
*Odds provided by DraftKings

Season Record: 61-39-1 (61%) +14.8u

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight Tuesday through Saturday at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.

