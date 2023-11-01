NFL Thursday Night Football Week 9 Best Bets: Tennessee Titans vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Titans at Steelers (-2.5): O/U 36.5

I will be in attendance for this game and you better believe I will be waving the Terrible Towel and rooting for the home team.

Pittsburgh’s defense has 15 takeaways on the season (2nd) and the playmaking unit will have a substantial advantage at home against Will Levis, who is making his second career start.

Levis threw for 238 yards and four touchdowns on 19-of-29 (65.5%) on the Falcons last week. He averaged 8.2 yards per completion with no interceptions and two sacks taken. We cannot expect Levis to continue that dominance on the road and a short week versus a physical opponent.

Historically, the Steelers have done well off a 10-point loss or more, which happened on Sunday at home against the Jaguars (20-10). With Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh’s 17-5 ATS at home after a loss of 10 or more points. The Steelers won by a margin of 8.4 ppg.

Kenny Pickett is slated to start for the Steelers rather than Mitch Trubisky who tossed two interceptions in relief of Pickett last week.

Pittsburgh’s offense ranks bottom 10 in first downs, passing, and red zone, along with Tennessee’s, so don’t worry about Pickett’s injury or the offensive woes Pittsburgh experienced prior to the bye week.

I think the Steelers get the win here and should cover, but I will take the ML. I laid the -142 odds on the ML for the Steelers and would go out to -150. Both teams are a combined 11-3 to the Under this year, so that is a lean with the weather being so cold.

Pick: Steelers ML (Risk 2u)

*Odds provided by DraftKings

Season Record: 38-21-1 (64.4%) +14.0 units

