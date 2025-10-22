Packers at Steelers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Aaron Rodgers will face the Packers for the first time in his career when the Steelers (4-2) host Green Bay (4-1-1) on Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock in Week 8.

Rodgers, who spent the first 18 years of his career in Green Bay (2005-2022), was traded to the Jets prior to the 2023 season and signed with Pittsburgh this past June after two years in New York. Rodgers got the Steelers off to a 4-1 start before losing at Cincinnati on TNF in Week 7. Despite the loss, the Steelers are still in first place in the AFC North and are the only team in the division with a winning record entering Week 8.

The Packers are 4-1-1 and are one of just two teams with just one loss this season (6-1 Colts). With Jordan Love at QB, the Packers have scored 27+ points in five of their first six games (all but their 13-10 loss at Cleveland in Week 3). Love has been spreading the ball around the offense, while Micah Parsons is leading the defense (Parsons had a career-high three sacks in Sunday’s win at Arizona).

Fun Fact: In the 2010 season, Rodgers led Green Bay to a win over Pittsburgh in Super Bowl XLV (Rodgers was named Super Bowl

MVP). Neither of these teams have been back to the Super Bowl since.

Lets dive into this matchup and see what the numbers tell us.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Game Details and How to watch the Packers at the Steelers live Sunday

Date: Sunday, October 26, 2025

Time: 8:20PM EST

Site: Acrisure Stadium

City: Pittsburgh, PA

Network/Streaming: NBC/Peacock

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game odds for the Packers at the Steelers

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Packers (-180), Steelers (+150)

Spread: Packers -3

Total: 45.5 points

This game opened at Packers -3.0 with the Game Total set at 44.0.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NFL schedule!

Quarterback Matchup for Green Bay at Pittsburgh

Packers Starting QB: Jordan Love

Last Game: 10/19 at Arizona - 19-29, 179yds, 1TD, 0 INTs, Sacked 1 time, 4 carries for 22yds rushing

Season: 6GP, 122-176, 1,438yds, 10 TDs, 2 INTs, Sacked 10 times, 24 carries for 110yds rushing



Last Game: 10/19 at Arizona - 19-29, 179yds, 1TD, 0 INTs, Sacked 1 time, 4 carries for 22yds rushing Season: 6GP, 122-176, 1,438yds, 10 TDs, 2 INTs, Sacked 10 times, 24 carries for 110yds rushing Steelers Starting QB: Aaron Rodgers

Last Game: 10/16 at Cincinnati - 23-34, 249yds, 4 TDs, 2 INTs, Was not Sacked, 1 carry for 6yds rushing

Season: 6GP, 118-172, 1,270yds, 14 TDs, 5 INTs, Sacked 9 times, 11 carries for 18yds rushing

Packers at Steelers team stats, betting trends

NFC North teams have won 4 of their last 5 games against AFC North teams

The Packers are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games as a road favorite

The Over has cashed in the next matchup after a Thursday night game on the last 4 occasions for the Steelers

RB Josh Jacobs has scored two rushing TD in each of the Packers’ last 3 games.

has scored two rushing TD in each of the Packers’ last 3 games. TE Pat Freiermuth had season-highs in rec (5), rec yds (111 – 2nd-most of career) and rec TD (2 – T-career high) last weekend

had season-highs in rec (5), rec yds (111 – 2nd-most of career) and rec TD (2 – T-career high) last weekend RB Jaylen Warren had a career-high 158 scrimmage yards last week with 16 carries for 127 rushing yards (2nd-most of career) and four catches for 31 receiving yards.



Packers Player Injuries

DT Devonte Wyatt (knee) is questionable for Sunday night’s game

(knee) is questionable for Sunday night’s game DE Lukas Van Ness (foot) is questionable for Sunday night’s game

(foot) is questionable for Sunday night’s game K Brandon McManus (quad) is questionable for Sunday night’s game

(quad) is questionable for Sunday night’s game OT Anthony Belton (ankle) is questionable for Sunday night’s game

(ankle) is questionable for Sunday night’s game WR Dontayvion Wicks (calf) is questionable for Sunday night’s game

Steelers Player Injuries

WR Calvin Austin III (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday night’s game

(shoulder) is questionable for Sunday night’s game LB Malik Harrison (knee) is eligible to return from the IR Sunday, but has not yet been activated

(knee) is eligible to return from the IR Sunday, but has not yet been activated DT Isaiah Loudermilk (ankle) is eligible to return from the IR Sunday, but has not yet been activated

Take Dalton, Panthers to cover spread vs. Bills Trysta Krick and Drew Dinsick preview a unique matchup between the Bills and Panthers in Charlotte, explaining why Carolina's defense and rushing attack are just good enough to make things close and cover a huge spread.

Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Packers and the Steelers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Pittsburgh Steelers at +3.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 45.5.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with player news, game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

● Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

● Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

● Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

● Trysta Krick (@Trista_Krick)

